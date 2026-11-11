REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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brian.pratt's avatar
brian.pratt
5h

I don't know, but is the Carleton and Sinclair manipulative poppycock related to the remarkably wide acceptance of such nonsense as knowledge keepers, indigenous ways of knowing and so on and so forth?

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
6h

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPtbz-A2Ymk Please watch Nigaan Sinclair accusing the Catholic Church of killing and burying 751 indigenous children and removing their headstones to hide their crime. He then says there are 100-1,000 more of these crime scenes with 25,000 victims. These men are charlatans. And they want to tell us what “denialism” is?

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