As Dotan Rousso opines below, “The ceasefire may have stopped the guns, but peace will come only when both sides accept the simple truth that neither is going anywhere.”

Yes, the Gaza War ceasefire, mediated by the U.S., brought a measure of relief, but it did nothing to resolve the underlying ideological, political, and security issues. While Hamas suffered significant losses, Israel’s military capabilities were restored, reinforcing its deterrence and reshaping regional dynamics. The path to peace lies in pragmatic coexistence, Rousso claims, with both sides accepting the reality of each other’s existence.

My own view is that “both sides accepting the reality of each other’s existence,” especially if this also means two states for two peoples, is a historically naive goal that is unlikely ever to be realized in the absence of a repudiation of fundamental Islamic beliefs.

Indeed, from the perspective of Hamas, the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood from which it was born, and millions of Palestinians, the battle over the Jewish homeland is not a battle over land but an ideological war to compel all of the world’s peoples to accept its foundational beliefs and principles.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Islamist movement dedicated to the remaking of society and government according to the dictates of Islamic law, or sharia. Founded in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, an Egyptian schoolteacher who famously asserted that “Islam is the solution,” the Brotherhood quickly became influential among Egypt’s poor by providing educational and health services alongside a steady diet of Islamist teachings.

By the middle of the 20th century, it had established branches and affiliates across the Arab world. While not formally functioning as either a political party or an international organization, the Brotherhood has shaped Muslim communities across the Islamic world and beyond by matching its rigid Islamist ideology with tactical flexibility. In some contexts, it engages in violence and terrorism. In others, it participates in the political process, even competing in elections, although its dedication to democratic government is highly questionable.

Brotherhood ideology also integrates Islamic and European forms of antisemitism to blame the current state of the world on Jewish perfidy. According to Sayyid Qutb, the Jews became undeserving of their theological status as ahl al-kitab (“People of the Book”). In his book Our Struggle With The Jews, he wrote “Everywhere the Jews have been, they have committed unprecedented abominations,” accusing “the agents of Zionism today” of seeking “the destruction of Islam at the first auspicious opportunity.” The Brotherhood further draws on European influences, particularly “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a fabrication of the Russian Tsarist secret police first published in 1903, which falsely claims to expose a global Jewish conspiracy.

The Brotherhood rejected the idea of Jewish statehood on theological grounds long before the establishment of the State of Israel. Consequently, there is little prospect of Brotherhood support for a lasting, authentic peace — as opposed to tactical ceasefires and truces, like the current one — with Israel as a Jewish body politic.

Starting in the early 1970s, Muslim Brotherhood leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin established a network of mosques and social services in Gaza. He then cofounded Hamas in 1987, during the First Intifada, or “uprising,” against Israel. Hamas’s suicide bombings and other attacks against Israelis helped derail the Israeli-Palestinian peace process of the mid-1990s. Through additional suicide bombings, shootings, and other attacks, Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis during the Second Intifada, which lasted from 2000 to 2005.

The group then won the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections, defeating the corrupt and divided Fatah party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. In 2007, Hamas violently seized the Gaza Strip. Its rule has been marked by repression, corruption, and four wars with Israel provoked by its relentless attacks on the Jewish state in 2008-09, 2014, 2021, and 2023-25.

But even if Hamas withers away and dies, the Muslim Brotherhood seems destined to continue to be a global force that will be nearly impossible to control, let alone destroy.

Still, it is worth contemplating Roussa’s position, if only because many other writers share it.