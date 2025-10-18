In the piece on the other side of the paywall, I once more examine the claim that Sir John A. Macdonald committed genocide against Indigenous people, particularly at the Indian Residential Schools, using the 1948 United Nations gold-standard Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. While some students experienced hardships, there is no evidence of an intent to destroy this cohort of Indigenous people. On the contrary, Macdonald’s government implemented policies to prevent starvation and disease, contradicting the notion of genocide.

For a previous take on this issue, please read or re-read the following piece: