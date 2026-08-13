REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
4h

The article, as usual, is excellent. One point of disagreement: The International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot prosecute a nation. It can only prosecute individuals. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the international court with jurisdiction wrt nations, but a complaint must be initiated by another nation. An example would be South Africa’s complaint against Israel.

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