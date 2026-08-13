Once more, outstanding researcher and wordsmith Nina Green exposes the self-serving Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) as a sham “court” at best.

She does so by showing how it deceived its “judges” and the public by introducing irrelevant evidence about the 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) during its hearings on a totally different issue, namely the charge of allegedly missing indigenous children buried in supposedly unmarked graves.

The PPT’s lead prosecutor, Christa Big Canoe, also the Lead Commission Counsel for the MMIWG Inquiry, concealed her role, raising concerns about bias. Additionally, Green exposes the validity of the MMIWG Inquiry’s findings, which were based on anecdotal evidence.

(For one of my takes on the contents of the MMIWG Inquiry’s findings, see my National Post article here.)

According to Wikipedia, the PPT is:

… an international human rights organization founded in Bologna, Italy, on June 24, 1979, at the initiative of Senator Lelio Basso. It was established during the final session of the Russell Tribunal with the aim of condemning Latin American dictatorships. The court is composed of a president, four vice-presidents, a secretary-general and 66 international members. Since its establishment, the Tribunal has conducted more than 50 sessions.

As for the role of the media, the 57th session in Montreal, May 25-29, was reported on only by a single major Canadian news outlet … you guessed it … the CBC.

Many readers might claim that this makes its findings inconsequential. Doing so would be shortsighted because many less prominent organizations and movements have seen their sensational claims and underlying conspiracy theories, even those started by a single individual, quickly gain international attention, which is why Nina Green is determined to expose the PPT’s many flaws, as her previous takes posted here have shown.

Green’s piece should be read in the context of the following piece I posted yesterday about the PPT:

CBC report failed to inform readers that “tribunal” on residential schools is symbolic Aug 12 According to Clayton Demaine, the CBC reported on a self-described human rights tribunal called the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) that supposedly investigated Canada’s Indian Residential School system but failed to note that the tribunal is symbolic and lacks legal authority. Read full story

Here is one of Nina Green’s several critiques of the PPT’s composition, legitimacy, and deliberations.

Did the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal deliberately deceive the Tribunal ‘judges’ and the public by leading evidence about the 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls?

Nina Green

August 9, 2026

PPT Tribunal in Montreal. Image via CityNews Montreal

Did the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) deliberately deceive the Tribunal ‘judges’ and the public by leading evidence about the 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls?

It did.

The PPT’s deceptive introduction of ‘evidence’ about the 2016-2019 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry (MMIWG)

The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) stated publicly that it would hold hearings in Montreal on 25-29 May 2026 for the sole purpose of inquiring into ‘Missing and disappeared Indigenous children and [nefarious] unmarked graves in Canada’. It prominently advertised — and still advertises — that limited purpose of the hearings on its website, and in its promotional materials.

Even after the hearings were over, the CBC reported that the sole purpose of the PPT hearings was to investigate ‘missing Indigenous children and unmarked graves linked to residential schools’:

The tribunal began its week-long investigation into missing Indigenous children and unmarked graves linked to residential schools on Monday at the daphne art centre in Montreal. [bolding added]

These statements by the PPT were all a ruse.

As the world now knows, the PPT did not live up to its publicly-advertised promise. At its hearings in Montreal on 25-29 May 2026, the PPT failed to introduce a scintilla of verified evidence that any child was ever missing from an Indian residential school in Canada and couldn’t be accounted for, or that there is a single nefarious unmarked grave in Canada associated with an Indian residential school.

Instead, to mask the fact that it could not produce any evidence of missing Indigenous children or nefarious unmarked graves, the PPT held four days of hearings consisting of ‘evidence’ which was completely irrelevant to the stated purpose of the Tribunal, and which would clearly have been ruled inadmissible in any court or tribunal other than a show trial.

That irrelevant and inadmissible ‘evidence’ included extensive ‘testimony’ at the 26 May 2026 hearing from former CBC journalist Connie Walker and Globe and Mail journalist Tanya Talaga (see attached transcript) concerning Canada’s National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), which issued its Final Report in 2019.

Excerpt From Ppt Hearing Transcript

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Clearly, Walker and Talaga’s ‘testimony’ about murdered and missing Indigenous women had no legitimate place at a PPT hearing whose sole publicly-advertised purpose was to inquire into allegedly missing Indian residential school students buried in unmarked graves. PPT Lead Prosecutor Christa Big Canoe should not have introduced it.

PPT Lead Prosecutor Christa Big Canoe concealed her role in the MMIWG Inquiry, as did PPT ‘judge’ Andrew Woolford

In the MMIWG Inquiry’s 2019 Final Report, Christa Big Canoe is identified as Lead Commission Counsel:

The National Inquiry has a large public record accessible to anyone. The work was only accomplished with the bravery, courage, and resiliency of all who shared their truth. The evidence is compelling; it demonstrates how Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people are treated and how indifference and discrimination are maintaining harm and violence. I encourage everyone to listen or read the record; it will not be easy — while the truth is heartbreaking it also provides solutions and calls for change that need to occur so that this country is safe for everyone. — Christa Big Canoe, Lead Commission Counsel (MMIWG Inquiry Final Report, Vol. 1a, p. 14)

Big Canoe concealed from the PPT ‘judges’, the public and the media that she had a personal stake in upholding the MMIWG Inquiry’s findings because of the role she had played as Lead Commission Counsel. Instead of revealing the important role she had played, she led Walker and Talaga through their ‘evidence’ as though she had had nothing at all to do with the MMIWG Inquiry (see attached transcript above).

The same can be said of one of the PPT ‘judges’, University of Manitoba Professor Andrew Woolford, whose published views on Canada’s genocide are cited with approval in the MMIWG report:

As genocide scholar Andrew Woolford has noted, Canadian scholars have not given colonial genocide in Canada enough attention, due in part, perhaps, to the fact that the spatial and temporal boundaries of the case of genocide in Canada are not obvious. As he notes, “If Canadian settler colonialism was genocidal, where exactly did it occur and when did it begin? And considering the intergenerational effects at stake, as well as the perpetuation of settler colonial practices, can we say for sure whether genocide has even ended?”13 (MMIWG Inquiry Final Report, Vol. 1a, p. 52)

It is clear that Woolford’s published views rendered it impossible for him to be an unbiased ‘judge’ at the PPT hearings in Montreal, and that he should have recused himself.

Moreover, that the PPT would choose as a ‘judge’ someone who had already in his published work championed the surreal and mid-boggling view that Canada is guilty of a genocide which can’t be pinned down as to when and where it happened makes it clear that the PPT hearings in Montreal were nothing but a ‘kangaroo court‘ with a predetermined outcome.

The MMIWG inquiry generated its own ‘evidence’ to negate two RCMP reports and a letter from RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson

As noted above, Walker and Talaga’s evidence about missing and murdered women should never have been introduced at the PPT hearing on 26 May 2026. From start to finish (see attached transcript above) it was completely irrelevant to the stated purpose of the hearing, which was to produce evidence that Indian residential school children were missing, and buried in unmarked graves.

However, there was a larger problem with introducing Walker and Talaga’s evidence than mere irrelevance, and that problem was the validity of the MMIWG Inquiry’s finding that murders of Indigenous women were the result of Canada’s genocide against Indigenous women. That finding was, of course, based on the quality of the evidence the MMIWG Inquiry had before it.

In her statement (see above) in the 2019 MMIWG Inquiry final report, PPT Lead Prosecutor Big Canoe called the evidence of genocide found by the National Inquiry ‘compelling’. In fact, it was anything but compelling.

Firstly, the MMIWG relied heavily on anecdotal ‘evidence’, which is by definition unreliable. The final report emphasizes the anecdotal nature of most of the ‘evidence’, stating that the report is ‘the culmination of over 1,000 hours of truths shared with us’. See Final Inquiry Report, Vol. 1, p. 74.

Secondly, according to Big Canoe, the MMIWG Inquiry relied on a database compiled by Connie Walker at the CBC. See the attached transcript of the relevant portion of the 26 May 2026 hearing:

[Connie Walker] Yeah, the, in 2015, as Leah Anderson’s story was part of a database the CBC launched, which was focused on the unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada. And this was, you know, something that was, was started, or we did at CBC, but it was really started by families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. . . . [Christa Big Canoe] Thank you for sharing that. And at the time, the database, even though it was started with families, really became kind of a source that even like, National Inquiry and other folks relied on, because it was more comprehensive than anything any government agency had ever produced. So it was sort of an important . . . . [bolding added]

Christa Big Canoe’s statement that the MMIWG Inquiry relied on a CBC database compiled by Walker and other amateurs at the CBC should set off alarm bells about the quality of the ‘evidence’ on which the MMIWG Inquiry based its conclusion that Canada had committed genocide against Indigenous women.

In addition to anecdotal evidence and the CBC database, the MMIWG Inquiry also relied on another highly unusual type of ‘evidence’ generated by its own ‘investigative unit’, the Forensic Document Review Project (FDRP):

Overwhelmingly, the families who testified before the National Inquiry were seeking answers to perceived flaws in the investigations into the loss of their loved ones. They discussed many ways, documented throughout Chapter 8, in which they felt that police services had failed in their duty to properly investigate the crimes committed against them or their loved ones, leading ultimately to a failure to obtain closure and justice within the existing system. In response, the National Inquiry established the Forensic Document Review Project (FDRP), consisting of two teams conducting a review of police and other related institutional files. (MMIWG Inquiry Final Report, Vol. 1b, p. 233)

According to its final report, the MMIWG Inquiry set up its Forensic Document Review Project (FDRP) for the specific purpose of challenging two comprehensive RCMP statistical reports dating from 2014 and 2015, and a letter from RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson written on 7 April 2015 (see attachment).

Rcmp Comm Bob Paulson Letter

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The MMIWG Inquiry took the position that the RCMP reports and Commissioner Paulson’s letter were ‘narrow and incomplete’ and ‘not factually based’ because they established that Indigenous women were primarily murdered by Indigenous men, which, of course, directly contradicted the MMIWG Inquiry’s conclusion that the murders of Indigenous women were the result of Canada’s genocide against Indigenous women. The MMIWG Inquiry final report states:

2. The two Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reports dated 2014 and 2015 on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls identify narrow and incomplete causes of homicides of Indigenous women and girls in Canada. 3. The often-cited statistic that Indigenous men are responsible for 70% of murders of Indigenous women and girls is not factually based. (See MMIWG Inquiry Final Report, Vol. 1b, p. 234)

As noted above, the MMIWG Inquiry took particular issue with Commissioner Paulson’s statement that 70% of the perpetrators in Aboriginal female homicides were Aboriginal:

[T]he Honourable Bernard Valcourt, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development, has stated that 70% percent of the offenders in these cases are Aboriginal. The consolidated data from the nearly 300 contributing police agencies has confirmed that 70% of the offenders were of Aboriginal origin. . . .[bolding added]

Because of its disagreement with the 70% statistic, the MMIWG Inquiry set up its Forensic Document Review Project (FDRP) to prove the RCMP, and Commissioner Paulson, wrong.

Instead, it was the MMIWG Inquiry which was proven wrong.

On 4 October 2023, Statistics Canada released a report, Court Outcomes of Homicides of Indigenous Women and Girls, 2009 to 2021, which found that — not 70% — but 86% of the persons accused of killing Indigenous women were Indigenous men.

As veteran journalist Lorne Gunter put it after the release of the 2023 Statistics Canada report:

In short, most murdered Indigenous women were killed by Indigenous men (and occasionally another Indigenous woman). [bolding added] That doesn’t make their murders less tragic or less worthy of being investigated and prosecuted. Indeed, police lay charges in nearly as many murder cases in which the female victim is Indigenous (87%) and cases where the victim is non-Indigenous (90%). However, the fact that nearly nine-in-10 murders of Indigenous women are committed by other Indigenous people does mean the “progressive” narrative that bad, mean white men are killing Indigenous women is false. Most murders of Indigenous women are Indigenous-on-Indigenous crimes.[bolding added]

That means nearly all the solutions proposed so far by the Trudeau Liberals, by academics and by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) are destined to fail because they are seeking to solve the wrong problem — i.e. systemic white racism.

As Gunter predicted, the 2023 Statistics Canada report was buried because it had proven that the MMIWG Inquiry was wrong when, based on its own erroneous data, it found that the murders of Indigenous women were the result of Canada’s genocide against Indigenous women. The Inquiry’s conclusion was that:

As the evidence demonstrates, human rights and Indigenous rights abuses and violations committed and condoned by the Canadian state represent genocide against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people. (MMIWG final report, Vol. 1b, p. 167)

The Statistics Canada report identified the real cause. In almost 9 out of 10 cases, Indigenous women were killed by Indigenous men. If there was a genocide against Indigenous women, it was a genocide against Indigenous women by Indigenous men.

Shockingly, PPT Lead Prosecutor Christa Big Canoe, and ‘expert witnesses’ Connie Walker and Tanya Talaga (who had been a witness at the MMIWG Inquiry, and thus had a personal stake in the Inquiry’s conclusion) continued the cover-up of the truth at the PPT hearing in Montreal on 26 May 2026. All three withheld the vital evidence of the 2023 Statistics Canada report from the PPT ‘judges’ when they discussed the MMIWG Inquiry at the hearing (see attached transcript above).

Not only that, but PPT Lead Prosecutor Big Canoe provided the ‘judges’ with ‘opinion pieces’ by Talaga which Big Canoe claimed followed up on the MMIWG Inquiry’s finding that Canada’s genocide against Indigenous women was an ‘ongoing genocide’:

[Christa Big Canoe]

I just, I want to return to Tanya for one minute, because you’re with the Star and then with the Globe, and in the evidence or materials before these distinguished judges is some of your articles. And you have some articles about MMIW. . . . And you specifically did some follow up at the release of the National Inquiry [Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls], because the National Inquiry had made a finding of ongoing genocide. And so some of your pieces include opinion pieces. But, and I just curious about like, what was the response or feedback on those? How were they received?

The foregoing statement reveals that Big Canoe did the following:

(1) withheld from the PPT ‘judges’ the Statistics Canada report which proved that the MMIWG Inquiry was wrong in attributing the murders of Indigenous women to Canada’s genocide against them;

(2) revealed that she had given the PPT ‘judges’ a secret package of material which included Talaga’s ‘opinion pieces’ which the media and the public never got to see; and

(3) falsely told the PPT ‘judges’ that ‘the National Inquiry had made a finding of ongoing genocide’. [bolding added] That was not the official finding of the MMIWG Inquiry. By giving the ‘judges’ this false information, Big Canoe paved the way for the ‘judges’ to include ‘ongoing’ genocide in their preliminary statement, which they did, and in their final decision which will be released on 30 September 2026.

Why is this latter point about ‘ongoing genocide’ important?

‘Ongoing’ genocide opens the door to a referral of Canada to the International Criminal Court by the PPT or the United Nations for prosecution for genocide.

As 22 lawyers found out in 2021 (see attachment), the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot prosecute Canada for genocide involving Indian residential schools because of the non-retroactive provision in the Rome Statute which only gives the ICC jurisdiction over events which occurred after 1 July 2002. The PPT has thus decided to engage in sleight of hand to obtain the result it wants. Big Canoe’s introduction of false and irrelevant ‘evidence’ about the MMIWG Inquiry invited the PPT ‘judges’ to conclude that Canada is engaged in an ongoing genocide which occurred after 1 July 2002, thus giving the ICC jurisdiction. That has been the plan all along. The PPT hearings are merely the latest step in the process of referring Canada to the International Criminal Court to be prosecuted for genocide.

Icc Complaint June 3 2021

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What can Parliament do?

Parliament must take immediate steps to prevent a finding of ongoing genocide by the PPT by registering a formal complaint about the PPT’s sleight of hand. The PPT told the world that it was inquiring solely into missing Indigenous children and [nefarious] unmarked graves. It did not introduce a scintilla of proof of any missing child or nefarious unmarked grave. Instead, it introduced irrelevant evidence from Walker and Talaga about the MMIWG Inquiry’s findings while withholding from the PPT ‘judges’ the 2023 Statistics Canada report which proves the MMIWG Inquiry’s finding of genocide was wrong, all of which was intended to enable the PPT ‘judges’ to find Canada guilty of an ongoing genocide so that Canada can be referred to the International Criminal Court for prosecution.

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