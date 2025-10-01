REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
1h

I wrote my first article debunking the “forced to attend” lie ten years ago. Many others did as well. But no one has documented this false claim better than Nina Green. And yet CBC and others continue to misinform Canadians - claiming that “150,000 were forced to attend”. The truth is that some Indian parents chose residential schools, some chose day schools, and many unfortunate Indian children went to no school at all. CBC is deliberately lying to Canadians by claiming that Indian parents were forced to send their children to residential schools.

Rukhsana Sukhan
1h

Last night I read about Richard Wagamese, who was abandoned in the bush by his parents at the age of three and found by a police officer, he spent time in foster care where he received beatings and abuse and he was in residential school. It’s unfortunate children were abandoned by their children to the state authorities. I also read another thing that said the feds wanted to close residential schools long ago and couldn’t because of the high social welfare needs of the kids in attendance. These things are integral to the discussion, if we are to have any truth about this stuff as we try to reconcile history.

