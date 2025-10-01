A brilliant analysis by intrepid researcher and writer Nina Green exposing the biases and exaggerations made by two of the TRC Commissioners, Marie Wilson and Murray Sinclair, is freely available below for your reading.

Did Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) Commissioner Marie Wilson publicly promulgate damaging and misleading Indian residential school myths?

Nina Green

September 18, 2025

Truth and Reconciliation Commissioners

Did Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) Commissioner Marie Wilson publicly promulgate damaging and misleading Indian residential school myths?

The record shows that to be the case.

A. The myths that 'parents had their children ripped out of their arms', and that 150,000 children were 'forced to attend' Indian residential schools

On 2 June 2015, as part of its 4-day closing event, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released a 381-page summary of its Final Report, as well as its 94 Calls to Action. Oddly, the six volumes of the Final Report itself were not released until six months later, in December 2015.

TRC Commissioner Marie Wilson spoke at length at the 2 June 2015 closing event, and used the occasion to create a violent image of children being ripped from their parents' arms and taken to distant residential schools (see attached transcript of CBC video):

Consider what it means, what we're talking about today, the enormity of it. Parents who had their children ripped out of their arms, taken to a distant and unknown place, never to be seen again, buried in an unmarked grave, long ago forgotten and overgrown. Think of that. Bear that. Imagine that. The reason of death, a mystery.

Wilson's dramatic and emotional statement is a physically violent variant of the endlessly-repeated false claim that 150,000 children were forced to attend Indian residential schools.

Wilson's statement immediately caught the attention of major news outlets, and was published at the time by the CBC, the Toronto Star, Maclean's, and The Guardian. It was still being repeated a month later in The Tyee:

Speaking at the release of the TRC report, Commissioner Marie Wilson asked the audience to empathize with the anguish felt by thousands of parents whose loved ones never came home. “Parents had their children ripped out of their arms, taken to a distant and unknown place never to be seen again, buried in an unmarked grave, long ago forgotten and overgrown. Think of that. Bear that. Imagine that,” she said.

How Commissioner Wilson reached the conclusion that violence was used, that parents had their children physically ripped out of their arms, is unclear.

One possible explanation is that she picked up the violent image from Martha Marsden.

Martha Marsden, who also uses the name Martha Quewezance, attended St Philip's Indian Residential School, which operated from 1928-1969 on the Keeseekoose reserve near Kamsack, Saskatchewan. She spoke at a TRC Sharing Panel in Edmonton on 27 March 2014. On 30 March 2014, the CBC reported her testimony as follows:

"When I came out of residential school, when they finally shut it down [in 1969], I went back into a community that was 95 per cent alcoholics," said Martha Marsden, who attended a school in Alberta. "That is how our parents were dealing with children being taken out of their care, being ripped out of their arms."

If Martha Marsden is indeed the original source of Commissioner Wilson's claim that 'parents had their children ripped out of their arms', it's worth noting that the CBC failed to report that Marsden provided no evidence that parents had their children 'ripped out of their arms', and in fact asserted quite the opposite. She told the TRC Sharing Panel that her own mother 'conned' her into going into the playroom at St Phillips' Indian Residential School, and while she was playing there with her older sister, her mother left the school. In other words, Martha Marsden's mother personally took her to St Philip's, and left her there without a word of explanation.

The CBC article of 30 March 2014 which reported Marsden's claim of parents having children ripped from their arms also publicly associated the TRC - apparently for the first time - with the claim that force was used in the case of - not a few - but as many as 150,000 Indigenous children:

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, under Justice Murray Sinclair, visited more than 300 communities after it began hearings in Winnipeg in June 2010. Now, it would take more than two years to play back the more than 6,500 statements – they range in length from 10 minutes to five hours – survivors gave the commission. About 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children were taken from their families and forced to attend the church-run schools over much of the past century. The last school, outside Regina, closed in 1996.

It is unclear whether the CBC was reporting what a TRC Commissioner had said, i.e. that 150,000 children were forced to attend - or whether that was the CBC's own interpretation.

In fairness to the CBC, however, the claim that all Indigenous children, almost without exception, had been forced to attend residential schools was already associated with Marie Wilson and her two fellow Commissioners as early as 2010 when they presented at the 9th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Peoples (see attachment). On that occasion, TRC Commissioner Murray Sinclair did not limit the forced attendance claim to the number 150,000. He went far beyond it, stating that for 'roughly seven generations' 'nearly every Indigenous child in Canada was sent to a residential school' and 'forced to live' there:

For roughly seven generations nearly every Indigenous child in Canada was sent to a residential school. They were taken from their families, tribes and communities, and forced to live in those institutions of assimilation.

In 2010, the TRC Commissioners had barely begun their work. At that early stage, where had the Commissioners gotten the idea that almost every Indigenous child in Canada had been forced to live in a residential school?

A search through news articles prior to 2010 suggests that the ultimate publicly-available source was the CBC, which had stated unequivocally in an article dated 16 May 2008 - before the TRC Commissioners had even been appointed - that 150,000 children had been forced to attend residential schools (see the CBC's 'A History of Residential Schools in Canada', attached):

In all, about 150,000 aboriginal, Inuit and Métis children were removed from their communities and forced to attend the schools.

The salient point about both these claims related to residential school attendance - Marie Wilson's claim on 2 June 2015 that parents had their children ripped out of their arms, and the CBC's claim on 16 May 2008 that 150,000 children were forced to attend residential schools - is that they are not true.

Both claims are contradicted by multiple sources.

(1) Claims of parents having their children ripped out of their arms, and of 150,000 children forced to attend residential schools, are directly contradicted by the TRC's own Final Report and by thousands of surviving applications for admission signed by parents

The TRC's Final Report issued by Marie Wilson and her fellow Commissioners in December 2015 states that - far from having their children ripped from their arms, or being forced to send them to residential school - parents had to formally request their children's admission to Indian residential schools by signing applications for admission. From the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Final Report, The History, 'Admission and discharge policy', vol. 1, pp. 264-5 (copy attached):

By 1892, the department [of Indian Affairs] required that all parents sign an admission form when they enrolled their children in a residential school.

The Department's policy of requiring parents to sign application forms continued throughout the existence of the residential school system, and is documented in thousands of surviving applications for admission signed by parents and correspondence related to admissions in DIA files.

Canadians might well ask whether Marie Wilson and her fellow Commissioners read their own TRC Report, or whether they troubled to familiarize themselves with the historical documents which underlie the TRC Report, such as the thousands of applications for admission signed by parents as well as the voluminous correspondence related to admissions between the DIA and residential schools.

(2) Claims of parents having their children ripped out of their arms, and of 150,000 children being forced to attend residential schools, are also directly contradicted by the 2003 Report of the BC RCMP's Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force

The 2003 report of the RCMP's Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force (copy attached), matter-of-factly reiterates what we already know to be the case from the foregoing sources - that the Department of Indian Affairs required parents to sign application forms before it permitted children to be enrolled at Indian residential schools. See page 5 of the report:

Every student admitted to, and discharged from a residential school, first had to be approved by Indian Affairs which required the parent or guardian to complete a signed application. To help ensure that only healthy children would enter the schools, a medical examination was required prior to acceptance . . . .

The TRC Commissioners were obviously aware of the findings of the RCMP Task Force. The TRC discussed the RCMP Task Force report in its own Final Report released in December 2015 (see Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, The Legacy, vol. 5, pp. 190-192, 331-2), and former TRC legal counsel Tom McMahon quoted from it extensively in his 2017 article, Indian Residential Schools Were A Crime.

(3) Claims of parents having their children ripped out of their arms, and of 150,000 children being forced to attend residential schools, are also directly contradicted by the personal experience of Commissioner Marie Wilson's husband, Stephen Kakfwi

Commissioner Wilson also had a unique personal source of information about the issue of forced attendance at residential schools available to her. In his autobiography Stoneface: A Defiant Dene, her husband, Stephen Kakfwi, former Premier of the Northwest Territories, says he attended two different residential schools, and was eager to do so in both cases.

When he was nine years old, Stephen Kakfwi and his siblings Cathy and Eugene lived for the first six months of 1960 at Grollier Hall, a student residence in Inuvik. They were there because their parents, grandparents, and other siblings were in TB hospitals, and there was no one left at home in Fort Good Hope to care for them. While at Grollier Hall, Kakfwi and his siblings attended the Sir Alexander Mackenzie public school in Inuvik, along with students who lived in town (see Stoneface, p. 31). The Kakfwi children were obviously not 'ripped from their parents' arms', or 'forced to attend' residential school; rather, they were taken in out of charity, and fed, clothed, housed, educated and given medical attention while their parents were ill and in need of medical institutional care themselves.

Contrary to Marie Wilson's assertion that Indian children were ripped from their parents' arms, Kakfwi writes in Stoneface (p. 35) that he was delighted that he was finally going to be allowed to go to residential school:

When I first found out that I was going to Grollier Hall in 1959, I remember thinking that it would be the adventure that I had been wanting for so long. I had always wanted to go with the other boys and girls that went to residential school, but my parents and grandparents would never let me, and there I was, finally getting to go. I thought, Here I am in the middle of winter, going to see all my friends. I don't have to wait till the summer. We're going to play and we're going to have fun, like we do every summer.

After Kakfwi returned to Fort Good Hope from Grollier Hall in June 1960, his uncle arranged for him to stay with him for the winter. Kakfwi reports (Stoneface, p. 43) that 'With all the kids back at Grollier Hall, the town felt empty. . . .There was nothing to do'.

Presumably Kakfwi attended the federal day school in Fort Good Hope for the next few years. Since that school only went to Grade Six, Father Jean Pochat offered Kakfwi the opportunity to continue his education in Fort Smith in furtherance of Bishop Paul Piche's vision of training 'the next generation of Indian leaders in their communities' (see Stoneface, pp. 62-3).

While in Fort Smith, Kakfwi lived at a Catholic student residence there, Grandin Home, and attended the Joseph Burr Tyrrell Federal Day School where Prime Minister Mark Carney's father, Robert Carney, was principal.

Kakfwi writes of his excitement at the prospect of going to Fort Smith:

I was very excited. I was young, but I felt like I was special and I wanted to go so badly. I had forgotten - literally forgotten - the trauma I had experienced at Grollier Hall just three years earlier. I don't know why; I guess psychologically I had to block out the horrible parts. At the time, I was remembering it as an adventure and I wanted another one. Everybody in my family agreed that I should go, so I boarded a float plane, a small Beaver, and flew over six hundred miles south of Good Hope to Fort Smith with my brother Everett.

Understandably, Kakfwi has publicly said nothing negative about his years at residential school in Fort Smith - either in Stoneface, or when he testified at a TRC Sharing Panel in Yellowknife on 14 April 2011 (see attached transcript). When Kakfwi testified in 2011, Mark Carney, his former principal's son, was Governor of the Bank of Canada. Kakfwi spoke positively, albeit briefly, about his years at residential school in Fort Smith, stating that the network he and others formed at Grandin College was how 'the political movement in the Northwest Territories started'. As Kakfwi said later in Stoneface, 'The students who went there did become leaders' (p. 65).

Unfortunately, although Kakfwi publicly said nothing negative about his years at residential school in Fort Smith, it was a different story with Grollier Hall. In Stoneface, Kakfwi says that while they were having dinner with the federal prosecutor and his wife in Yellowknife, his wife, Marie Wilson, suggested to him that what he was describing about his punishment by Sister Hebert at Grollier Hall was 'whipping' (see p. 32).

Although Kakfwi does not say when this dinner with the federal prosecutor took place, it presumably occurred during the RCMP investigation in Inuvik described in the LeBeuf Report, 2011, pp. 111-112:

In 1996, a major [RCMP] investigation was established in Inuvik. For almost seven years, 30 full and part-time members were directly or indirectly involved in the investigation interviewed more than 475 former students and staff culminating in charges being laid against four former boy’s supervisors which led to their convictions.

In the mid-1990s, Kakfwi says 'Grollier Hall students were starting to talk about the abuse that they had suffered'. Kakfwi was Minister of Justice in the Northwest Territories at the time, and was repeatedly asked, "What about you, Steve? You were there. What about you?". He says his answer was always the same: "Nothing happened to me. I was not a good boy and I didn't listen, so the sister spanked me a lot. That's all." (see Stoneface, p. 31).

Kakfwi does not say whether he was contacted by the RCMP during the investigation, although it is difficult to see how he could have been missed when 475 former students and staff were interviewed.

As a result of the RCMP investigation, in February 1998, Jean Comeau, a bank manager in Inuvik and part-time supervisor at Grollier Hall from 1959-1965, pled guilty to two charges of indecent assault which occurred in 1962 and 1963 after Kakfwi had left Grollier Hall (see McMahon, pp. 19-23). According to Kakfwi, he heard of Comeau's conviction on CBC Radio. On hearing the announcement, Kakfwi recalled that he had liked Comeau, that Comeau was kind and gentle, and made the kids feel safe. But in an instant about-face, Kakfwi said that memories now came back to him, and he recalled that Comeau had repeatedly sexually abused him in a storage room into which he had been locked by Sister Hebert, who had repeatedly physically abused him (see Stoneface, pp. 32-4).

Even if he had somehow been missed during the RCMP investigation into Comeau, surely the appropriate action for Kakfwi to have taken when he heard the CBC Radio announcement of Comeau's conviction was to have immediately gone to the RCMP with his own story of the memories that he now says came flooding back to him of sexual abuse by Comeau. Instead, Kakfwi said nothing to the RCMP at the time, and almost nothing at the TRC hearing in 2011, but in 2023 published extensive lurid details of alleged sexual abuse by Comeau in Stoneface (see Chapter Three, 'The Horror of Grollier Hall').

Kakfwi says further that he underwent counselling sessions (see Stoneface, p. 180) during which he recovered 'memories' which turned what he had earlier remembered only as an adventure and a happy six-month experience at Grollier Hall into a horrific nightmare of totally improbable sexual and physical abuse. This culminated in the afore-mentioned TRC session in Yellowknife in 2011 at which Marie Wilson, instead of sitting as a Commissioner, sat beside her husband while he testified to the Commission and called Sister Hebert a psychopath, although he had almost nothing to say about Comeau.

Considering that Marie Wilson had been the first to suggest to her husband that he had been whipped by Sister Hebert, and that his own recollection was that he remembered nothing about abuse at Grollier Hall until the late 1990s, Commissioner Wilson's decision to sit beside her husband while he testified to the TRC Commission might strike some Canadians as problematic.

Even more importantly, Canadians might wonder how Commissioner Wilson came to the conclusion that 'parents had their children ripped out of their arms' and sent to residential schools when her own husband had been eager to attend two different Indian residential schools and owed his successful political career to the leadership training he received at one of them, Grandin College.

B. The myth that at least 3200 students sent to residential schools never returned home

In addition to the myth that 'parents had their children ripped out of their arms', Marie Wilson also stated at the release of the TRC summary report on 2 June 2015 that 'at least 3200 students sent to residential schools never returned home:

At least 3200 students sent to residential schools never returned home. In almost one third of those cases, the student's name wasn't even recorded. A quarter of the time, the student's gender was not recorded. For almost half of the students who died, the cause of death was not recorded. The indignity of this. The utter sadness of this. The parental devastation of this. Can you imagine? These deaths were in part the consequence of a lack of government funding, but mostly the causes of death found root in the same attitudes that enabled the schools to exist in the first place - a belief that aboriginal peoples were inferior, a belief that they did not warrant investing in richly, a believe that their culture would be extinguished.

Again, historical documents and the TRC's own report establish that Commissioner Wilson's claim is simply not true. The TRC's Final Report states that only 423 children actually died on the premises of an Indian residential school during the 133 years between 1867 and 2000 (see attached table, Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Missing Children and Unmarked Burials, Vol. 4, p. 21). The rest died elsewhere, most of them in hospitals, but many as a result of accidents while they were at home on their reserves. To state that children 'never returned home' when they died of accidents while they were at home on their reserves, and that those deaths should be officially recorded in a National Residential Student Death Register is an absurdity.

A particularly egregious example is the case of Jimmy Touchie, who appears never to have been enrolled at a residential school at all. Nonetheless, Jimmy Touchie, who was shot at home on his reserve when he and a companion were struggling over a .22 calibre rifle (see attached death certificate) is classified by the TRC as a student who 'never returned home' and is named on the University of Manitoba's NCTR National Residential School Student Death Register.

Touchie, Jimmy (death Certificate)

1.31MB ∙ PDF file

Download

It is because of misleading claims like Marie Wilson's that 'at least 3200 students sent to residential schools never returned home' that most Canadians believe the myth that there are thousands of missing children buried in unmarked graves across the country.

C. Marie Wilson's repetition of the myth that Canadian federal government policy was to 'kill the Indian in the child'

Although she did not invent it, Marie Wilson has also actively promulgated the damaging myth that Canadian government policy was to 'kill the Indian in the child'.

At the TRC Gathering in St Albert on 2-3 May 2011 (see pp. 21, 156), Commissioner Wilson stated.

Our thinking in the past, based on government policy, stated words that we were out to get rid of the Indian problem, and I quote, that were to kill the Indian and save the man. . . . The policy, the stated policy in the early years when the schools was set up was to kill the Indian and save the man, you know, to kill the Indian in the child really. . . .

That is, of course, not true. The phrase 'Kill the Indian in him and save the man' is from a speech in 1892 by an American, Captain Richard H Pratt. The phrase 'kill the Indian in the child' is a recent invention. It was first used in 1996 by Canadian historian John Milloy, who headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission'sspurious Missing Children Project.

It is not only Commissioner Marie Wilson who has promulgated this particular myth. As mentioned above, all three TRC Commissioners were at the UN in 2010, and on that occasion TRC Commission Chair Murray Sinclair made the same false claim to the 9th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Peoples:

The Government targeted children – the most vulnerable. Schools became the government’s vehicle to enforce this process. The thinking of the day was to “Kill the Indian in the Child” so that within a few generations, Indigenous cultures, beliefs, languages, and distinct identities would be extinguished.

It goes without saying that promulgating damaging myths about Indian residential schools hinders reconciliation. When Marie Wilson and her fellow TRC Commissioners are responsible for promulgating those damaging myths, it becomes clear that the TRC was not what Canadians thought it was, and that there needs to be a reassessment of the TRC.

Equally importantly, the University of Manitoba must live up to the obligation to Canadians it undertook when it signed a trust deed with the TRC in 2013 under which it guaranteed to make the TRC documents, including the documents of the TRC's spurious Missing Children Project headed by John Milloy and Alex Maass, available to the general public. Once the TRC's Missing Children Project documents are released to the public, it will be apparent to all Canadians - and to the world - that there are, in fact, no missing Indian residential school children.

And once the University of Manitoba makes the thousands of applications signed by parents and correspondence related to admissions available to the general public in accordance with the 2013 trust deed, as well as the Sisters' chronicles and Oblate codices documenting what daily life at residential schools was really like, it will be apparent to Canadians how baseless the myths related to forced attendance - and many other residential school myths - really are.

Nina Green