In the piece below, I argue that the B.C. Musqueam Indian Band’s new agreement with the Canadian government recognizes their aboriginal rights and title over a disputed territory spanning Metro Vancouver. This agreement, based on oral histories, raises concerns about the potential impact on private property rights, as it acknowledges overlapping claims with other indigenous groups. While the agreement currently states it won’t affect private property, future negotiations could have implications for homeowners.

In retrospect, I should have been more forceful in critiquing these indigenous land claims, including mentioning that the assertion by “The Musqueam people have been stewards of their traditional territory since time immemorial” is based on questionable hearsay evidence — statements made outside of court that are presented in court to prove the truth of the matter asserted — a form of documentation normally considered inadmissible unless meeting very specific exceptions recognized by law.

These exceptions have been obscenely expanded by woke judges to include unsubstantiated indigenous oral history based on the premise that Canada’s aboriginals, unlike all other people, never prevaricate, distort, misinterpret, forget, or exaggerate.

The hearsay evidence in cases like these, even if truthful, originated hundreds of years ago and was passed down orally from generation to generation by people without a written language. Illiteracy is all the more reason to doubt their accuracy, given that oral history, even if this “history” is only a few minutes long, is subject to change whenever it is repeated, as a wealth of scientific evidence has shown.

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

April 4, 2025​

Hymie Rubenstein writes, “Court rulings on Aboriginal title raise serious questions about how much control you really have over your property.”

Hymie Rubenstein is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Ottawa’s new agreement with the Musqueam Indian Band recognizes sweeping and disputed territorial claims across Metro Vancouver and could ultimately affect private property rights in other parts of Canada.

According to a Feb. 20, 2026, Canadian government news release, “The Musqueam Indian Band and the Government of Canada signed three landmark agreements that recognize Musqueam’s Aboriginal rights and strengthen Musqueam’s roles in fisheries, stewardship and marine emergency management.”

Wikimedia Commons

But these “Aboriginal rights” include rights to territory that the Musqueam people in B.C. may not have exclusively occupied.

The news release also stated, “The Musqueam people have been stewards of their traditional territory since time immemorial.” But similar claims have been made by other Indigenous groups with their own oral histories who have lived in the same area for centuries.