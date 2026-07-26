REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Garth Gilligan's avatar
Garth Gilligan
2h

It is indeed a pity that no Canadian politician has the fortitude to call a lie just that, that no journalist worthy of the name will ask the hard questions or even use their critical faculties (such as they are) to question and hold to ridicule the statements and claims made by Chiefs and others. Most recently one Indigenous representative has claimed that the so-called buried victims "speak to him". Clearly this man is either lying or suffering from mental delusions. But he has not been challenged or exposed as needing help..

The Kamloops Band (Nation?) accepted $12 million under the false pretense that they would excavate the soil disturbances to provide the missing evidence of their spurious claims. The Band then spent the money on the usual, consultations (who benefited?) . travel and etc.., but not on excavators. Is accepting $$$ under false pretenses not a crime? Is the Liberal Administration not complicit in this crime by closing the file and not allowing journalists and citizens to see how the $$$ money was spent and who benefitted?

Many Indigenous (chiefs and relatives) and supporters are receiving and benefitting from the flow of guilt $$$ from the feckless Liberal Administration and other sources. This information should be made public.

In 2025 the annual allotment of $$$ to the Indigenous file was $32 Billion. In addition a further $43 Billion was awarded in a court settlement. How was this money distributed? Who received it? Who benefitted?

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
1h

Chief Casimir’s claim in 2021 was a claim believed by most indigenous Canadians - namely that many thousands of children were killed and buried in secrecy at residential schools, despite the fact that there is no factual foundation for this bizarre belief. These strange stories were made public by fabulist Kevin Annett. The TRC’s “Missing Children’s” self-appointed project was based on Annett’s claims that “tens of thousands” of children had been “disappeared”. TRC executive director Kimberly Murray and commissioner Murray Sinclair widely publicized stories that there were “15-25,000, maybe more” such children. Casimir was one of many Indian leaders who were taken in by these false stories. How to pop the false bubble these people insist we all live in is the question of our times.

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