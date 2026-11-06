Disturbing new details about why TMU redacted the report into its institutional campus antisemitism

According to National Post columnist John Ivison, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) redacted a report by retired justice Mary Lou Benotto that concluded the university’s own codes of conduct were breached during antisemitic incidents on campus. The redactions concealed Benotto’s findings, allowing TMU to avoid taking action. The university has appointed a task force, led by former Ontario premier Bob Rae, to review the report, but critics argue this is merely a delay tactic.

His piece tells me that TMU is content to be Canada’s leading campus hotbed of anti-semitism.

Brief excerpts from Ivison’s worrying findings appear below.

John Ivison

National Post

October 19, 2026

Anti-Israel protesters hold a rally against Toronto Metropolitan University on April 30, 2024. PHOTO BY PETER J. THOMPSON/NATIONAL POST

A child could see through the subterfuge. Justice Benotto’s conclusions that rules were clearly broken were redacted, concealing the truth

Earlier this month, I wrote that universities across the country are finally getting together to address the epidemic of antisemitism that has broken out on campuses across the country.

I referred to a review of antisemitic incidents at Toronto Metropolitan University undertaken by retired justice Mary Lou Benotto and delivered to TMU last August. At the time, I said pages from the report were redacted on privacy grounds (several students were charged after the protests under review).

But I was wrong. The pages that were redacted were taken out to remove Benotto’s conclusion, stated clearly, that the university’s own codes of conduct were breached — a finding that would have forced TMU to take action that it apparently did not want to take.

The review concluded that the absence of clear enforcement, combined with ambiguity around free expression and protest, contributed to escalating tensions and the perception that disruption carried few consequences.

The review was a damning indictment of TMU’s policies, but the absence of a clear conclusion of code-of-conduct breaches (at least in the published version) allowed the university administration enough wiggle room to kick the issue down the road.

The beauty of Benotto’s report is its simplicity. It concludes that the problem could be solved by establishing clear behavioural expectations and enforcing them consistently and transparently.

The review refers to faculty members denying or minimizing the Holocaust and discussing how much violence is justifiable in support of pro-Palestinian activities.

It is clear to anyone who reads the Benotto investigation why the current TMU administration would want to embalm the report.

One retired judge encouraged me to continue putting pressure on the university, calling its efforts an attempt to dilute and shelve the Benotto report.

“The implementation task force is a joke and insult to her,” he said.

The Ontario government, which has recently threatened to cut operational funding to institutions that fail to address racism and hate, should take a closer look.