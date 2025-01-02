Although I have linked to Michelle Stirling’s outstanding documentary takedown of the pseudo-documentary Sugarcane in the past, I neglected to give it the upfront billing it richly deserves, so many readers may not have viewed it yet.

So here it is, highlighted in a way it richly deserves.

Please take time to view this complimentary documentary by clicking here or by pasting the following link into your web browser: https://rumble.com/v5i558i-the-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane.html or by clicking on the image below:

Please also link to Stirling’s new Substack newsletter, where additional facts about Sugarcane are freely available:

https://michellestirlingg.substack.com/p/the-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane?r=f96qu&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

If you wish to express your displeasure with Sugarcane's nomination for an Academy Award as best 2024 documentary, don't hesitate to contact the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at https://www.oscars.org/form/send-message or visit the following website: https://www.oscars.org/contact.