DOCUMENTARY: The Bitter Roots of "Sugarcane"
Although I have linked to Michelle Stirling’s outstanding documentary takedown of the pseudo-documentary Sugarcane in the past, I neglected to give it the upfront billing it richly deserves, so many readers may not have viewed it yet.
So here it is, highlighted in a way it richly deserves.
Please take time to view this complimentary documentary by clicking here or by pasting the following link into your web browser: https://rumble.com/v5i558i-the-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane.html or by clicking on the image below:
Please also link to Stirling’s new Substack newsletter, where additional facts about Sugarcane are freely available:
https://michellestirlingg.substack.com/p/the-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane?r=f96qu&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true
