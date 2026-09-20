On the eve of Yom Kippur, please find below my highly condensed version of a Western Standard piece later posted here on September 14.

Who owns Ottawa? An indigenous tribe thinks they do Hymie Rubenstein · Sep 14 In my piece below, I discuss the claim by the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, a Western Quebec Algonquin tribe, to aboriginal title to Ottawa landmarks, including Parliament Hill itself, seeking $5 billion in damages. Their claim is based on the 1760 Treaty of Oswegatchie, the Royal Proclamation of 1763, and oral history, challenging the Crown’s legal ownersh… Read full story

If you missed the longer version, here's the shorter one on the other side of the paywall.

Please also consider reading the Yom Kippur piece that will be posted here later this afternoon.

“In a briefing note disclosed by Blacklock’s Reporter, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty’s department claims it respects indigenous “rights and title” to Aboriginal ancestral lands.”

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

August 10, 2026

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty

In a briefing note disclosed by Blacklock’s Reporter, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty’s department claims it respects indigenous “rights and title” to Aboriginal ancestral lands.”

This declaration has not prevented her department from continuing its court battle against an Indian Band’s claim of ownership over Parliament Hill.

A Western Quebec Algonquin band, the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, is demanding $5 billion in damages.

The Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (”Garden River People”) are currently based in the Quebec Outaouais region, where they control one Indian Reserve, Kitigan Zibi, located on the shores of the Gatineau River near Maniwaki. In 2018, it had a total registered population of 3,286 members.

If this claim proves successful, it will mean a whopping per-member windfall of $1,522 million.

Conveniently forgotten or ignored by this band and others like it across Canada is that unacknowledged indigenous rights could be posited by thousands of ethnic groups around the globe going back millennia.