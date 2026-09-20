On the eve of Yom Kippur, please find below my highly condensed version of a Western Standard piece later posted here on September 14.
If you missed the longer version, here's the shorter one on the other side of the paywall.
Please also consider reading the Yom Kippur piece that will be posted here later this afternoon.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Does a Quebec indigenous tribe own Ottawa?
“In a briefing note disclosed by Blacklock’s Reporter, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty’s department claims it respects indigenous “rights and title” to Aboriginal ancestral lands.”
Hymie Rubenstein
Juno News
August 10, 2026
In a briefing note disclosed by Blacklock’s Reporter, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty’s department claims it respects indigenous “rights and title” to Aboriginal ancestral lands.”
This declaration has not prevented her department from continuing its court battle against an Indian Band’s claim of ownership over Parliament Hill.
A Western Quebec Algonquin band, the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, is demanding $5 billion in damages.
The Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (”Garden River People”) are currently based in the Quebec Outaouais region, where they control one Indian Reserve, Kitigan Zibi, located on the shores of the Gatineau River near Maniwaki. In 2018, it had a total registered population of 3,286 members.
If this claim proves successful, it will mean a whopping per-member windfall of $1,522 million.
Conveniently forgotten or ignored by this band and others like it across Canada is that unacknowledged indigenous rights could be posited by thousands of ethnic groups around the globe going back millennia.