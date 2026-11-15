The piece below is a slightly revised version of the one Juno News originally published on November 10, 2026 (see immediately below).

In both versions, I argue that the Government of Canada is appealing a 2025 court ruling that it must provide adequate housing and safe drinking water to two remote Indian Band communities in Manitoba. My overall take on the original court decision is that it was deeply flawed. The government’s appeal has rightly challenged the judge’s interpretation of treaty obligations and the government’s role in providing on-reserve services. The case, which could have major long-term financial implications, will likely reach the Supreme Court of Canada regardless of the federal appeal court’s decision.

Here is my revised version:

“... Regardless of which side prevails, this battle over water and housing rights is bound to eventually reach the Supreme Court of Canada.”

Hymie Rubenstein

November 15, 2026

Assembly of Manitoba Grand Chief Kyra Wilson says “at the First Nations–First Ministers Meeting, Canada spoke of partnership. This week, it will stand in a Winnipeg courtroom and argue it owes Indian Bands no duty to provide safe drinking water or adequate housing.” Photo by: APTN

In a legal appeal, Government of Canada lawyers argued on October 28-29 that a federal court judge made several errors in a 2025 ruling that it had a duty to provide two remote Indigenous Band communities and other indigenous plaintiffs with adequate housing and safe drinking water.

If unsuccessful, this appeal could eventually cost Canadians hundreds of billions of dollars because other indigenous reserves would likely use it as a precedent.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the leaders of Shamattawa and St. Theresa Point Indian Bands held a news conference on October 27, where they questioned the federal government’s decision to appeal by calling on Canada to uphold what they termed its treaty obligations.

“These are without a doubt some of the most consequential appeals that my colleagues and I will ever argue,” Michael Rosenberg, the lawyer representing the Indian Bands, said at the news conference.

The appeal challenges Federal Court Justice Paul Favel’s finding late last year that the government should have provided adequate housing to St. Theresa Indian Band, Sandy Lake Indian Band, and other members of a $5-billion class action certified in 2024.

Favel said the class members’ reserves were generally short “hundreds of houses to adequately shelter their populations,” with many families forced to live in condemned units.

In a separate decision, Favel found Ottawa also had a duty to provide Shamattawa Indian Band and other indigenous communities subject to drinking water advisories after June 20, 2020, with water suitable for human consumption.

That $1.1-billion class-action, involving 59 Indian Bands. It builds on an earlier action over drinking water advisories that led to an $8-billion settlement in 2021.

The October 28 hearing mostly revolved around the water decision. Federal government lawyers argued the judge made several legal and evidentiary errors.

Among other observations, they said Favel completely disregarded evidence presented by the Crown while accepting evidence no longer relevant to the period the class action covers.

“The analysis on the core legal issues all considered historical evidence,” said government lawyer Willemien Kruger. “It is possible that the motions judge … wasn’t persuaded by our evidence, but it is still the fact that it had to be addressed.”

The petitioners also said Favel’s views would oblige Canada to care for all aspects of on-reserve programmes and services, which would run counter to Canada’s policy of supporting indigenous self-government.

While no detailed report about the October 29 proceedings is available, they likely concerned the treaty rights given to these two bands.

Though I’m no legal scholar by a long shot, I know that none of the treaties indigenous people voluntarily signed with the British or Canadian governments during the 19th and 20th centuries included a requirement to provide either safe drinking water or reserve housing.

This is why Justice Favel’s reasoning in the safe-drinking-water case is difficult to understand: the plaintiffs established that the federal government has a unique “fiduciary duty concerning on-reserve access to safe drinking water.”

In contrast, the historic treaties — those signed before 1975 —usually included land set aside for Indian Reserve use only, monies paid annually to a band and its members, hunting and fishing rights on unoccupied Crown land, and schools and teachers on reserves funded by the government.

Nevertheless, Shamattawa launched the class action, which was certified in 2023, on behalf of all Indian Band members countrywide whose communities were subject to a drinking water advisory in effect on or after June 20, 2020.

Favel claimed in his December 5, 2025, decision that the federal government had to ensure the Shamattawa Indian Band and other Bands that opted into the northern Manitoba class-action suit received safe drinking water during the claim period.

The judge also found in a separate ruling that residents of St. Theresa Point Indian Band in northeastern Manitoba, Sandy Lake Indian Band in northern Ontario, along with other class-action members, should have been provided with adequate housing on their reserves from June 12, 1999, up to the present — the class period defined in the lawsuit.

In both decisions, Favel said that the Canadian government made aboriginals dependent by forcing them to relocate to reserves, and that the country has historically “exerted direct control over every facet of indigenous First Nations life through legislation, regulations, policies, and practices,” including control over financing for water infrastructure and housing.

These statements fly in the face of the voluntary signing of historical Treaty 5 by the ancestors of both Bands and neighbouring groups in 1875-76 and 1908-10.

Much of central and northern Manitoba was covered by the treaty, as were a few small adjoining portions of the present-day provinces of Saskatchewan and Ontario.

These treaties are protected by the 1982 Canadian Constitution and take precedence over its other provisions. Neither Section 25 nor Section 35, devoted to Indigenous rights, mentions water or housing.

While superficially correct, Favel’s statements that aboriginals were not allowed to leave their reserves, presumably to secure clean water or adequate housing in this case, are irrelevant to the matter at hand.

Under the “pass system,” 1885-1941, a haphazardly observed regulation that ended long before contaminated water became an issue on many reserves, its purpose was to protect aboriginal people “… from the rest of society for their own good, as contact tended to be injurious to them.” This was particularly true about reducing easy access to alcohol, which resulted in widespread alcoholism, a problem that still exists today.

The $5-billion St. Theresa Point and Sandy Lake class-action also said the federal government “deliberately underfunded housing on reserves,” while restricting its ability to provide housing.

To repeat, the Treaties did not mention housing. It also needs to be asked who provided Indigenous Bands with housing prior to colonization. The short answer is that they provided this themselves on an individual and family basis.

And what other Canadians are provided with free housing? Canada’s housing market operates primarily through private ownership and rental systems. Yes, federal, provincial, and municipal governments offer various forms of financial assistance and subsidized housing for low-income residents, seniors, people with disabilities, and eligible newcomers, whether they are indigenous or not. Apart from young or middle-aged people with severe disabilities, the only significant cohort of Canadians provided by the state with food, clothing, and shelter are elderly impoverished people who are terminally ill. If their families cannot care for them, such people become homeless or are supported by either the state or private entities heavily dependent on state funding.

As for safe drinking water, unless they live in a hamlet, village, or town with a centralized water system funded by municipal taxes, Canadians must use their own resources to obtain safe water.

The same holds true for countless semi-urban areas across the country.

For example, less than two miles from my former home in Winnipeg, an affluent community had neither water lines nor centralized sewage disposal. Instead, homeowners relied on their individually owned septic tanks for sewage and private providers for water. Currently, local demand for the City of Winnipeg or the Province of Manitoba to provide these services is low because, unlike the Indian Reserves, it would mean a large increase in municipal taxation.

On the Indian Reserves, small size and remote location have led to a lack of local people skilled enough to properly monitor and maintain existing water treatment systems. Exacerbating this problem, unlike municipalities elsewhere in Canada, constitutionally protected Indian Reserve self-government means the absence of legally enforceable regulatory standards and independent oversight for drinking water quality and protection.

As a result, government-provided facilities have repeatedly broken down.

Also challenging Favel’s rulings is the Federal Budget 2026 just tabled by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government, which commits a historic total of $50 billion over 10 years for programmes and services directed at indigenous peoples. A total of $32 billion over 10 years is earmarked for Indian Band infrastructure and housing, covering roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, and water plants starting in 2027–28. It also provides nearly $13 for maintaining, repairing, and constructing homes on Reserves.

Again, none of these expenditures are mandated by either the treaties or Canada’s Constitution.

Finally, there is the issue of possible judicial bias.

While in private practice prior to his appointment to the Federal Court in 2017, Justice Favel acted largely for aboriginal clients, was a member of the Oversight Committee of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, taught “First Nations economic development” at the University of Saskatchewan College of Law, and, according to the government website announcing his judicial appointment, is “a member of Poundmaker Cree Nation, (who) maintains close connections with his community and served on the Band Council from 2012 to 2013.”

The three-member Federal Court of Appeal reserved its judgment, meaning it could take months before it is known.

Regardless of which side prevails, this battle over water and housing rights is bound to eventually reach the Supreme Court of Canada.

Hymie Rubenstein is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.