REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
9m

The sad part is this: no matter how many billions get poured into the reserves, nothing changes and such will be the case until the people decide to take responsibility for themselves. In the meantime, the Native Grievance Industry gets fabulously wealthy.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
38m

For a people who proudly claim dominion over all the land and feign self-governance, providing potable water is something that virtually all other rural people do for themselves or in communities with actual self government. The federal bureaucracy involved budgeted enough money to supply each reserve resident in need of potable water an amount that could include a house to go with it proving that the whole rotten complex is grossly managed, incompetent, or crooked.

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