The man police say killed his sister and stabbed several others on his Manitoba’s Hollow Water Indian Reserve was recently ordered by the court to stay away from the girl while he was out on bail.”

I argue below that the Hollow Water stabbings, like the bloody James Smith Reserve attack, cannot be attributed to colonialism or the legacy of residential schools. Instead, I suggest that factors like low cognitive function, alcohol abuse, and personal disappointment and failure may be more relevant explanations. I also criticize the likely use of the Gladue principles in Simard’s bail release, arguing that they do not address the root causes of violence while allowing the stabbings to occur.