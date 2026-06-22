REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
2h

The B.C. Indians have overplayed their hand. Greed and an unattractive taste for disproportionate power have clouded their senses. Teegee and his colleagues have done Canada a service by making even the most ardent supporters of “reconciliation” wake up to the reality of the unfairness of the power grab by these people. There is a growing recognition that Section 35 cannot stand in its current form

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Cliff McKay's avatar
Cliff McKay
32m

Given the persuasive logic of Nina Green's arguments, the compelling question is "Why does the majority of the population of B.C. continue to stand behind Eby's decision to co-govern the province with self-appointed power thieves?"

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