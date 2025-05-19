Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its "settler-colonists," I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Below are brief excerpts from another review of Douglas Murray’s new book On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization.

A toy lies in front of a house in Nir Oz ahead of the first demolition of a building since the October 7 massacre, to make way for the rebuilding and renewal of the kibbutz, in December (photo credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)

Tibor Krausz

Jerusalem Post

May 8, 2025

Rank hypocrisy is par for the course because double standards are as routinely applied to the Israeli-Arab conflict as Jews are labeled 'Zionists' so they can be safely demonized by their vilifiers.

Any anti-Israel firebrand and keyboard warrior will tell you that the brutal massacre Palestinian terrorists in their thousands unleashed on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, was just deserts.

The bloodbath, they will say, was but a righteous bid by a national liberation movement of the oppressed to throw off the yoke of their oppression “by any means necessary,” including orgiastic murder and mayhem.

Conveniently ignored is that it didn’t matter to the terrorists one whit whether their victims were peaceniks or hawks, supported a Palestinian state or opposed it, voted for Benjamin Netanyahu or would never do. No, any Jew was fair game for rape and rapine, murder and mutilation: newborns, toddlers, pregnant women, disabled octogenarians.

The terrorists made no secret of this, proudly broadcasting their atrocities in real time, along with battle cries of “Allahu Akbar!” One young Hamasnik, shrill with joy, called his parents in Gaza to boast to them about having “killed 10 Jews with my own hands” in Kibbutz Mefalsim.

None of this signifies to the demagogues and even some diplomats.

BRITISH AUTHOR Douglas Murray, photographed while visiting the Knesset, Jan. 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Take Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to The Hague. “Palestinian people’s use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of an independent state is [an] inalienable right,” the ambassador stressed the other day. “[T]he struggle waged by peoples for their liberation, right to self-determination, including armed struggle against colonialism, occupation, aggression [and] domination, against foreign forces should not be considered terror acts.”

Would this be an envoy of the same country that invaded Tibet in 1950, has since occupied and colonized it, and declared the exiled Dalai Lama’s prayers for his fellow monks in his homeland to be “terrorism in disguise”? Wanton butchery of Israeli civilians isn’t terrorism, but peaceful prayer by Tibetan monks is. Got it.

Such rank hypocrisy is par for the course because double standards are as routinely applied to the Israeli-Arab conflict as Jews are labeled “Zionists” so they can be safely demonized by their vilifiers who cloak their hatred of Jews in semantics.

Here’s Danny Shaw, a professor at City University of New York, fulminating on X/Twitter: “These Zionists are straight Babylon swine. We need to protest their neighborhoods... Zionism is beyond a mental illness; it’s genocidal disease.” And this well before any Israeli military response to Hamas’s unprovoked attack.

So it goes. But British journalist and author Douglas Murray isn’t having it. In his new book, On Democracies and Death Cults, he mounts a spirited defense of Israel.

Murray dismantles the demented calumnies (endlessly repeated like tantric mantras) that Israel is an “apartheid state,” “a white supremacist outpost of settler colonialism,” and the like. Murray, a prominent defender of Israel, does so cogently without downplaying the misery of civilians in Gaza.

The victims of October 7 have been widely recast as the villains in this seminal event in Jewish history through specious claims of “genocide” in Gaza as the IDF carries on trying to rescue the remaining hostages and root out Hamas, which has weaponized schools, hospitals, and mosques.

And thus it has always been from time immemorial: Palestinians murder Israelis, the IDF responds. Attention instantly pivots to the response, which is then condemned as disproportionate, unjustified, unhelpful. The more intransigent Palestinian terrorists are, the more Israel is blamed for making them so vicious and violent. Last year, the UN General Assembly adopted 17 resolutions against the Jewish state and a mere six against as many countries in the rest of the world combined, with only a single resolution each against such brutal regimes as Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar.

This disconnect from reality speaks to the main theme of Murray’s book: While Israelis are waging a thankless war forced upon them, another war, this one of words and sadistic bullying, is being waged against Jews – “Zionists” – across the West: on streets, on university campuses, on the Internet. Out of political expediency or sheer cowardice, governments may pay lip service to Israelis’ “right” to defend themselves, but few will take Hamas to task over the calamity it has unleashed on Gazans by forcing Israel into a prolonged war of attrition and by hiding among civilians in blatant violation of the rules of war.

Ultimately, Israel’s struggle is also the West’s inasmuch as resurgent jihadism is now threatening liberal democracies on their home soil, where terror attacks have become commonplace. Just as lives, so too hard-won freedoms are fragile things that need defending from those keen to snuff them out.