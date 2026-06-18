As my last reposted piece (June 17) and others before it have shown, prehistoric and early-historic overlapping boundaries between indigenous groups are beginning to befuddle Canada’s “land back” movement. Indeed, this movement to reclaim the lands that foraging aboriginals formerly roamed across and temporarily occupied before moving elsewhere is now being challenged by the alleged overlap — even irrelevance — of the international boundary between Canada and its southern neighbour, the United States of America, as the following two pieces, the first from Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, Juno News’ outstanding Senior Researcher, the second from Alex Zoltan in the Western Standard, clearly reveal.

Don’t miss reading about this important issue.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Juno News

May 4, 2026

Google Maps (Eskay Creek Mine)

The BC. Conservatives are warning that recent court cases involving U.S.-based Indigenous tribes could expand foreign influence over provincial affairs through legislation championed by the BC. NDP.

In a statement released Monday, B.C. Conservative Indigenous Relations critic Scott McInnis said several filings before the BC Supreme Court show U.S.-based tribes invoking British Columbia’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and amendments to the province’s Interpretation Act in legal disputes involving natural resource projects.

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McInnis argued the cases point to what he described as a growing “sovereignty crisis” in British Columbia.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that DRIPA is being weaponized in ways never transparently disclosed to British Columbians,” McInnis said in the release. “Allowing U.S. tribes to expand their reach into BC governance is deeply concerning and completely unacceptable.”

One of the cases cited by the BC. Conservatives involve Alaskan tribes in a challenge to the consultation surrounding the proposed Eskay Creek Gold Mine in northwestern BC. The project falls under an existing Section 7 agreement between the provincial government and the Tahltan Nation, created under DRIPA.

According to the Conservatives, the Alaskan groups argue they were not adequately consulted on the mine development.

McInnis questioned whether recognition of U.S.-based tribes in such proceedings could eventually lead to claims over provincial resource revenues or participation in BC governance decisions.

“The obvious question is this,” he said. “If an Alaskan tribe is granted the same legal status as a BC First Nation under DRIPA, will they then claim entitlement to B.C. mining revenues and provincial tax dollars?”

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COSMIN DZSURDZSA

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COSMIN DZSURDZSA

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The Conservatives are calling for the repeal of DRIPA and the Interpretation Amendment Act, saying the legislation has created growing legal uncertainty surrounding Indigenous consultation and resource development.

The party also pointed to another case involving the Sinixt Confederacy, a U.S.-based Indigenous group that was granted respondent status in litigation connected to a proposed magnesium mine in the BC. Interior.

The mine project is being co-developed by West High Yield Resources and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

McInnis criticized the provincial government for consenting to the Sinixt’s involvement in the case, calling the decision either “deliberate or a stunning display of incompetence.”

The Conservatives also referenced concerns raised by Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Robert Louie, who reportedly wrote to BC’s attorney general in March expressing opposition to the involvement of a U.S.-based Indigenous group in the dispute.

The governing BC. NDP has previously defended DRIPA as a framework for aligning provincial laws with UNDRIP and improving consultation and co-operation with First Nations in British Columbia.

The legislation, passed in 2019, has remained controversial among critics who argue it could create uncertainty around land use, permitting, and resource development decisions.

The province has not yet publicly responded to the Conservatives’ latest comments.

The NDP’s flagship reconciliation law, once hailed as a path to certainty, is now being weaponized by U.S. tribes according to the Conservative Party of BC.

BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford. Photo: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard

Western Standard

May 5, 2026

VANCOUVER — The Conservative Party of BC say U.S.-based indigenous groups are increasingly citing the province’s DRIPA legislation in court to gain standing and influence over major resource projects, calling it a growing sovereignty crisis.

Or is the opposition amplifying isolated court cases to score political points against an Eby government already on its back foot?

In Question Period on Monday, the question arose when opposition MLAs — including interim Conservative Party leader Trevor Halford — pressed the Attorney General on filings involving American tribes, including a Sinixt Confederacy challenge tied to a proposed magnesium mine in the Interior and Alaskan tribes’ objections to the Eskay Creek gold project in the northwest.

The Sinixt are an indigenous nation with traditional territory in the upper Columbia River watershed, spanning from BC, Canada, to Washington state, USA. Though declared “extinct” by Canada in 1956, they are a, living, transboundary people who won a landmark 2021 Supreme Court case affirming their rights to hunt in Canada.

The newest case involving the Sinixt Confederacy has seen the U.S.-based group granted respondent status with provincial consent in litigation over the Record Ridge magnesium project near Rossland, co-developed by West High Yield Resources and the Osoyoos Indian Band. A judicial review hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Osoyoos Chief Clarence Louie raised concerns directly with the Attorney General in March, calling the development “the furthest thing possible from placing the interests of BC. First Nations as the priority and primary focus.”

“This is a clear and growing sovereignty crisis,” said Scott McInnis, Conservative critic for Indigenous relations, repeating concerns from a party news release. “The premier himself has referred to the DRIPA situation as an existential threat to British Columbia, and has said amendments are non-negotiable. We are now seeing exactly why.”

Another filing comes from the Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission, representing 14 Alaskan tribes, alleging insufficient consultation on the Eskay Creek Revitalization Project under a Section 7 DRIPA agreement with the Tahltan Nation.

The Eskay Creek project, located in the province’s northwest “Golden Triangle,” was originally hailed as DRIPA’s flagship success. In 2022, the Tahltan Central Government and province signed BC’s first-ever Section 7 consent-based decision-making agreement.

In plain English: a Section 7 consent-based decision-making agreement is a formal deal between the British Columbia government and a specific indigenous nation that gives that nation a ‘real say’ — essentially the right to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ over certain government decisions, usually about big resource projects like mines, forestry, or environmental approvals on their traditional territory.

Following a successful Tahltan referendum on the Impact Benefit Agreement in December 2025, the joint approval was announced in January 2026, with the province and Tahltan celebrating it as a model of reconciliation, fast-tracked environmental assessment, and economic partnership. The project is expected to bring $713 million in capital investment and generate $1.19 billion in Crown revenue over its life.

All of that sounded well and good until a consortium of Alaskan tribes told the BC courts their ancestors used and occupied parts of this BC territory for thousands of years.

Further complicating matters, a 2021 Supreme Court of Canada ruling in R. v. Desautel says U.S.-based indigenous groups can hold constitutionally protected Aboriginal rights in Canada — even if they are not Canadian citizens or residents.

The Desautel case arose when Richard Desautel, a U.S. citizen and member of the Lakes Tribe of the Colville Confederated Tribes in Washington State, deliberately crossed the border into British Columbia and shot a cow elk near Castlegar. He then phoned conservation officers — not once, but repeatedly — until he was charged with hunting without a licence and hunting as a non-resident.

Desautel and his lawyers argued he was exercising a constitutionally protected Aboriginal right to hunt in the traditional territory of the Sinixt people — also known as the Lakes people — whose ancestral lands once straddled what is now the Canada-U.S. border in the Arrow Lakes and Columbia River region.

Disease, migration and the drawing of the international border had pushed most surviving Sinixt south of the 49th parallel by the mid-20th century. For decades, Canada had officially treated the Sinixt in British Columbia as “extinct” for legal purposes.

The case eventually wound its way through the courts for more than a decade. In April 2021, the Supreme Court of Canada delivered a landmark 7-2 ruling. The court held that the phrase “Aboriginal peoples of Canada” in Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, includes the modern-day successors of indigenous societies that occupied what is now Canadian territory at the time of European contact — regardless of where those successors now live or what citizenship they hold.

That constitutional foundation has now become central to the ongoing litigation in British Columbia. U.S.-based indigenous groups are citing both Section 35 rights flowing from Desautel and DRIPA in attempts to gain standing and influence over major resource projects in the project.

Conservative MLA Claire Rattée pressed Attorney General Niki Sharma on the implications of DRIPA during a heated exchange in Question Period on Monday.

“DRIPA is now a direct threat to our sovereignty in B.C.,” Rattée said. “It has been weaponized by U.S.-based tribes and put B.C. projects at risk.”

After the BC Court of Appeal’s Gitxaała decision, which strengthened the legal weight of UNDRIP in provincial decision-making, Premier David Eby acknowledged at least 20 court cases had been amended. Rattée asked whether the government’s recently passed legislation — intended to give “attention and preference” to BC First Nations — would stop U.S. tribes from advancing such claims.

Sharma replied that DRIPA “does not confer any rights on anybody outside of this country,” but acknowledged that U.S. tribes hold rights under Section 35 of the Constitution, stemming from the Desauteldecision.

“Although U.S. tribes, because of the Supreme Court of Canada, have Section 35 rights, it’s much different than the rights of our local nations,” Sharma said.

Rattée pushed back: “Did she misspeak or is she admitting that U.S.-based tribes have rights in British Columbia under DRIPA?”

When Sharma reiterated the distinction between constitutional rights and DRIPA, Rattée responded: “I didn’t need to be patronized. I understand the difference. That wasn’t my question.”

Rattée then asked directly whether the government’s legislation would resolve the issue: “Will this prevent this from moving any further forward or is this still going to be an issue regardless of the legislation that’s been passed? Yes or no?”

Sharma declined to give a binary answer, saying the government remains focused on working with BC. First Nations and pursuing “durable solutions” through the courts.

So, do U.S. tribes present a ‘sovereignty threat’ to British Columbia under DRIPA?

The short answer is nuanced. The core legal opening for U.S. tribes — Section 35 rights extending across the border — was created by the Supreme Court of Canada in Desautel, well before DRIPA existed. Attorney General Sharma is correct that DRIPA itself does not create new rights for American groups.

However, the BC Conservatives’ concerns are not baseless. The December 2025 province’s Court of Appeal Gitxaała decision dramatically strengthened DRIPA’s practical effect by confirming that UNDRIP forms part of provincial law with “immediate force.”

UNDRIP now, by law, serves as an interpretive lens for all provincial statutes and decision-making. This has the potential to amplify litigation risks, allowing U.S.-based groups to argue for deeper consultation, standing, and potential veto-like influence in ways that were harder to advance pre-Gitxaala.

Whether this amounts to a full “sovereignty crisis,” as the Conservatives claim, depends on the judiciary’s presently unknown view of the weight given to cross-border rights. What is clear is that Desautel opened the door, and DRIPA plus Gitxaała have widened it, leaving the province navigating heightened legal and economic exposure.