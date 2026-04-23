According to Juno News’ Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, B.C. Premier David Eby has reversed his stance on potential changes to the province’s Indigenous rights framework, acknowledging a “very real threat” of escalating indigenous-led conflict. The decision follows pressure from the informal First Nations Leadership Council, an unregistered coalition of advocacy organizations, against any rollback of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

Critics argue the government’s abrupt shift risks deepening uncertainty around land use, natural resource development, and consultation requirements.

“There is a very real threat to our province in continued conflict with First Nations,” Eby said.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Juno News

April 21, 2026

Facebook (David Eby)

B.C. Premier David Eby is continuing his retreat from potential changes to the province’s Indigenous rights framework after acknowledging what he called a “very real threat” of escalating Indigenous-led conflict after discussions with the First Nations Leadership Council.

In a joint statement released Monday with the Indigenous lobby group, the province confirmed it will not introduce legislation this spring to amend or suspend the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, commonly known as DRIPA.

The First Nations Leadership Council is not a formal legal entity and does not have statutory authority to represent individual First Nations governments in negotiations with the province. The council is a coalition of three advocacy organizations the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, the BC Assembly of First Nations, and the First Nations Summit which themselves are not elected governing bodies for all First Nations in B.C. The UBCIC and the BCAFN are simply registered societies under the B.C. Societies Act.

The decision follows days of flip-flopping within the B.C. NDP government, after reports surfaced that senior officials had explored pausing elements of the law, potentially for several years.