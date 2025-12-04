According to Bruce Pardy, senior fellow with the Fraser Institute, executive director of Rights Probe, and Professor of Law at Queen’s University, the David Eby provincial government in British Columbia is prioritizing aboriginal title over private property rights, potentially jeopardizing the future of the province. Through agreements with Indian Bands, the government is granting veto power over land use and resource management, often without public consultation. This approach, rooted in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), is seen as a threat to private property and a shift in power dynamics.