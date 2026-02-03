According to journalist Warren Mirko, the B.C. David Eby government has granted the Tahltan Indian Band a veto over the development of the Eskay Creek gold and silver mine, a decision made without public consultation or legislative backing. This agreement, which recognizes the Tahltan’s claimed territory despite it not being legally proven, contradicts Supreme Court rulings and established Canadian constitutional law. Critics argue this sets a dangerous precedent, undermining democratic processes and potentially deterring investment in the province.​

Brief excerpts from Mirko’s analysis appear below.

Warren Mirko

Northern Beat

November 29, 2025

“If the Eby government can quietly give one Indigenous body this level of control over such a large portion of Crown land, there is nothing preventing it from doing the same elsewhere.” —Warren Mirko

After repeatedly telling British Columbians it would not give First Nations a veto over land use development, the B.C. government has, without a public mandate, outsourced its authority and done just that.

In the province’s first exclusive decision-making agreement with a First Nation, Premier David Eby’s government conferred a veto to the Tahltan Central Government over development of an open pit gold and silver mine in its claimed territory. The project is one of several multi-billion resource development projects located in the Tahltan’s vast claimed, but legally unproven, territory in the mineral-rich northwest.

The Eskay Creek gold and silver mine is estimated to produce 3.6 million tonnes of ore or 320,000 oz. gold-equivalent annually over 12 years of operation, contributing more than $14 billion to B.C.’s Gross Domestic Product and $3.6 billion in tax revenue for the provincial and federal governments.

In a 2022 Declaration Act Consent Decision-Making Agreement between the BC NDP government and the Tahltan Central Government for Eskay Creek Project, the province has given the Indigenous nation the power to kill development of the Skeena Resources (also known as Skeena Gold + Silver) mine while insisting no veto has been handed out.

Under the agreement, the Tahltan are defined as an Indigenous governing body within the meaning of subsection 7(1)(b) of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) which stipulates joint statutory decision-making with the provincial Crown, and that consent of the Tahltan Nation is required before a decision can be made.

“The consent of [Tahltan Central Government], provided in accordance with this Agreement, is required for the Project to proceed within the Consent Area,” states the agreement.

Since then, a confidential impact benefit agreement was negotiated between the Tahltan and Skeena Resources. And now, just before Tahltan community members vote on whether to accept this agreement, which will determine the mine’s future, eligible Tahltan voters are reportedly receiving $10,000 each as part of an upfront $40 million payment to the nation’s government.

Tahltan Central Government president Terry Carrick reportedly told the BIV‘s Stefan Lambé as part of the agreement, his community will gain $1.2 billion in cash and $570 million in contracts and wages over the life of the mine. As well, community members who work at the mine under a company newly formed by Skeena Resources and the Indigenous nation, may be allowed to retain all their earnings tax-free if they retain a primary address on reserve land.

The province calls this reconciliation. Others call it vote buying and the inevitable outcome of replacing transparent statutory negotiating processes with political deals agreed to behind closed doors.

Giving away government decision-making authority in place since confederation, without public consultation, oversight or clear safeguards has created a condition where financial inducements are possible and where dissenting voices inside Indigenous communities can be silenced.

This is not an internal Tahltan matter; it is a warning for every British Columbian whose rights rely on fair, transparent governance and democratically accountable management of Crown land.

British Columbia is a province where almost every resident relies on Crown land for economic opportunity, recreation, conservation, public access and community life.

Decisions that shape the future of those public lands cannot be made in covert meetings between the government and select Indigenous leaders who are not bound to act in the public interest. They cannot be driven by undisclosed agreements or financial inducements. And they cannot be built on a legal fiction that transforms unproven assertions into binding authority.

British Columbians deserve open processes, fair standards and a provincial government that respects both Indigenous rights and the broader public interest. Until that becomes the rule rather than the exception, the risks to the future of Crown land, investment certainty and democratic oversight will only intensify.