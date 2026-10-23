REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
3d

When DRIPA is repealed there will be an angry response by indigenous leaders. They were promised the moon by an irresponsible Eby government and now they will have to go back to being ordinary Canadian citizens. They will view this as unacceptable.

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9 replies by Hymie Rubenstein and others
Blaine G. Melnyk's avatar
Blaine G. Melnyk
3d

Dripa is a tool as Eby said, for economic partnerships ( vague and undefined as to with who are these partnerships?) And indigenous.

Liberals have embraced Dripa as part of their broader scheme of Globalism, WEF style. This is a complex comprehensive plan, and Dripa is a key part to fitting in how Fedral government seeks a basis to deal in public/ social capitalism style with China,.

Provincial governments control provincial resources and crown land. Federal crown land includes rule powers over Indigenous land. By expanding " indigenous land" as a category using Dripa, Eby seeks provincial control over large unsettled territories. Through give aways to I.Groups , Eby and Carney seek opportunities to take Federal control, " social capitalist style" and give business to China, to Brookfield, to other of their friends in whom they have an ownership or other economic stake.

Eby seems simply mad and idealistic as a nut case social justice warrior but he is plating a role in the plan of WEF Globalism, a group in which Carney holds a leadership position. Mass immigration, borderless nations open BC to incredible harm criminally, socially and economically. Lotus Land is being transformed into a leader of self harm: voter suicidal empathy for activist targets . Net Zero is the use of climate change to panic voters to follow leaders in a solution that will wipe out Canada culture, economic opportunities for youth, overload citizens with taxes in a shrinking economy. The only possible growth in a Carney managed economy will be a new stage of European colonialism if Canada coupled with Canada stick in a permanent unindustrialized raw resource extraction to China and Europe.

Who does Carney benefit? Eby?

NOT BRITISH COLUMBIANS!!

NOT CANADIANS!!!

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