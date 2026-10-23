On the eve of the October 24 B.C. provincial election, it is important to remind readers, especially those outside B.C., about one of the most important issues voters will face: the effects of the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), with Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson calling for its repeal due to concerns about private property rights and legal uncertainty. Premier David Eby has strongly defended the law, emphasizing its importance for economic development and partnerships with indigenous communities. The debate intensified after a court ruling recognized aboriginal title over a significant area in Richmond, raising concerns about property values and mortgage uncertainty for homeowners.

Excerpts from an important Juno News story about this issue appear below.

David Eby defends DRIPA as B.C. property owners face mortgage uncertainty and an appraiser warns of potential commercial property losses of up to 70%.

Juno News

October 15, 2026

Source: CPAC (screenshot)

A fierce political battle over private property rights erupted in B.C. on Wednesday [October 14] as interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson confronted NDP Leader David Eby, demanding he scrap Indigenous rights legislation he warns is unleashing legal chaos, deepening divisions and threatening the property rights of thousands of homeowners.

The October 14 clash centred on B.C.’s 2019 Indigenous rights law, DRIPA, amid mounting concerns over land claims and private property rights.

B.C. Conservative Leader @LDoerkson warns DRIPA is fuelling legal uncertainty for landowners, citing disputes over docks, mining claims and property rights. “We have to ensure private property rights for owners.” He vows to REPEAL the legislation.

10:56 PM · Oct 14, 2026 · 9.04K Views

“The reality is that DRIPA has to be repealed in this province,” Doerkson declared.

“It has created more division on the landscape than I have ever seen in my life, and this legislation is not that old.”

Eby defended the law when questioned about its potential consequences.

“This is an absolutely crucial issue,” he said. “It is true we have had a couple of challenging court decisions.”

The premier argued that DRIPA remains essential to economic development, with partnerships between industry and First Nations helping advance major projects.

“If we want to take advantage of the incredible prosperity out there, there’s only one path forward, and that’s in partnership with the Indigenous people of this province,” he said.

DAVID EBY PUT ON THE SPOT OVER B.C. PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS! Grilled over DRIPA and court rulings raising concerns for landowners, Eby spends much of his answer touting major projects and Indigenous partnerships. “Those partnerships are enabled by this law.”

10:44 PM · Oct 14, 2026 · 10.7K Views

Pointing to mining developments and LNG Canada, Eby credited those partnerships with unlocking investment.

DRIPA was introduced by then-Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser in October 2019 and passed unanimously the following month under former premier John Horgan. Eby served as attorney general but was not the one who actually introduced the bill, though he has upheld it throughout his tenure as premier.

DRIPA stated goal is to align B.C. laws with UN Indigenous rights standards, but critics say its implications put the property rights of British Columbians at risk.

Concerns intensified after an August 2025 B.C. Supreme Court ruling recognized Aboriginal title over roughly 300 hectares in Richmond, within a 747-hectare claim encompassing residential and commercial properties.

HAPPENING NOW: Tensions flare at the Richmond, BC town hall as one lifelong resident says he’s been paying taxes “for no reason at all” after learning his property could fall under Cowichan title. “I bought the place — now I don’t own it. I’m not giving it up.”

11:21 PM · Oct 28, 2025 · 365K Views

At an October 2025 Richmond town hall, Mayor Malcolm Brodie described the ruling as “one of the most consequential rulings of any court in Canadian history.”

The court did not invalidate individual private titles but ruled that Crown-granted property interests unjustifiably infringed Aboriginal title, which it recognized as a prior and senior interest.

Existing private titles remained valid unless a court subsequently determined otherwise or competing interests were resolved through negotiation. Certain federal and municipal property interests were declared defective and invalid.

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In a September 2026 interview, appraiser Paul Sullivan of Ryan LLC said no properties had sold in the affected area since the ruling, despite price cuts.

“The market in the claim area appears frozen and those homeowners are nervous,” he said.

Sullivan estimated some commercial properties could lose 40 to 70 per cent of their pre-ruling value, though no completed sales had confirmed those losses.

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A December 2025 survey conducted by One Persuasion Inc. and reported by Juno News found that 57 per cent of British Columbian respondents were concerned Indigenous land claims could affect their property.

The province, Richmond and other parties have appealed aspects of the decision.

HEATED CLASH OVER DRIPA! @LDoerkson accuses Eby’s NDP of blocking debate on DRIPA, while Eby pivots to allegations about Conservative MLAs and residential schools. “We’re here to talk about DRIPA,” Doerkson fires back. “You have been completely out on this file.”

11:08 PM · Oct 14, 2026 · 13K Views

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Doerkson accused the premier of failing to deliver promised opportunities to debate amendments and address the consequences for British Columbians caught in legal disputes.

“The reality is we haven’t had that opportunity, and the division that has been created by this government and by the NDP is staggering,” he said.

The exchange turned heated when Eby accused Conservative colleagues of attacking residential school survivors and engaging in divisive rhetoric.

“Oh my goodness,” Doerkson responded. “That’s offensive, your allegations.”

“We’re here to talk about DRIPA,” he fired back.

“The fact that you don’t want to talk about it, I understand why, because you have been completely out on this file.”

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