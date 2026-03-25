According to political scientist David Livingstone, the recent court decisions in British Columbia prioritizing aboriginal land rights over private property, threaten the province’s economic foundation. He contends that secure private property rights are essential for economic prosperity, individual freedoms, and societal order. He also recommends that the federal government take action to guarantee private property rights to prevent a potential financial crisis and maintain stability.

Brief excerpts from his National Post piece are posted below.

​ Now that Aboriginal land rights part of B.C. law, the economy’s foundation is no longer secure

National Post

David Livingstone

December 28, 2025

David Eby speaks at the First Nations Leaders’ Gathering in Vancouver, B.C. on Tuesday, Jan 22, 2025. Photo by Government of British Columbia

David Eby’s government in British Columbia is reeling after two recent court decisions put private property rights in jeopardy.

In August, the B.C. Supreme Court’s Cowichan Tribes decision declared that titles to certain properties in the city of Richmond are “defective and invalid.” Adding to Eby’s headache is the Court of Appeal’s ruling in Gitxaala v. British Columbia (Chief Gold Commissioner), which held that every law and regulation in B.C. must align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Among other things, UNDRIP refers to “the urgent need to respect and promote the inherent rights of indigenous peoples” and “especially their rights to their lands.” Essentially, a United Nations document has suddenly become a second constitution.

Feigning shock, Eby declared last week that he will “go to the wall” to protect the rights of affected Richmond property owners. The province is now talking about offering loan guarantees to homeowners if banks won’t refinance mortgages or buyers can’t secure financing. But these are band-aid solutions that don’t solve the fundamental issue.

More than the rights of the Richmond property holders are at stake. Most of B.C. is not covered by treaties, so land claims will continue to come forward. Many more B.C. property owners could be affected. In fact, it’s an even bigger problem than that. Private property held in fee simple is the basis of our economy and our standard of living. Property rights also buttress the basic freedoms we take for granted as citizens of a constitutional democracy.

David W. Livingstone, Ph.D., is a senior fellow at the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy and professor in Liberal Studies and Political Studies at Vancouver Island University.