According to a National Post story, brief excerpts from which appear below, an Edmonton judge rejected a joint sentence recommendation for Shaye Riley Bird, who stabbed a stranger during a group mugging. The judge found the proposed 180-day sentence inadequate, citing the attack’s severity, the victim’s lasting trauma, and the seriousness of Bird’s bail breach. Instead, Bird received 18 months in jail, emphasizing the need for deterrence and the impact of his actions.

This sentence will surely be appealed based on the judge’s alleged refusal to fully apply special Gladue Principles to Bird’s sentencing.

It needs to be noted that Bird’s troubled background, including “alcohol and substance use,” “domestic turmoil which could get physical,” growing up in a fatherless household, “racism,” a loss of cultural identity, and so on, are features of life shared with countless non-indigenous Canadians who are never given preferential treatment when sentenced for criminal acts.

Likewise, most indigenous people whose ancestors attended an Indian Residential School never become violent criminals.

‘It does not adequately reflect the gravity of this random group attack with a knife,’ said the judge, who tripled the defence and Crown’s recommended sentence of 180 days in jail

Chris Lambie

National Post

October 27, 2026

The Edmonton Law Courts, Monday June 8, 2026. Photo by David Bloom /Postmedia

An Edmonton judge has rejected a joint sentence recommendation as “unhinged” for an Indigenous man who stabbed a stranger in the buttocks during a group mugging less than two months after he was released on bail on conditions prohibiting him from possessing any weapons.

Shaye Riley Bird, who still had the bloody knife on him, as well as blood on his pants when police picked him up, pleaded guilty in Alberta’s Court of Justice to the May 3, 2026, assault causing bodily harm and breaching the conditions of his release in March. Both his defence lawyer and the Crown recommended Bird get 180 days in jail for the assault, and another 30 days to be served concurrently for the bail breach.

“This case features several errors in principle. They result in a proposition that constitutes one of those rare instances — a joint submission that is unhinged from what would be reasonable,” Justice Steven Bilodeau wrote in an Oct. 21 decision.

The judge concluded he could not accept the recommended sentence for three reasons.

“First, it does not adequately reflect the gravity of this random group attack with a knife,” Bilodeau said. “Second, it gives no meaningful effect to the serious and lasting impact upon the victim. Third, the proposed concurrent sentence leaves the separate breach of the weapons condition without any meaningful sanction.”

Instead, the judge sentenced Bird to 18 months in jail — 14 months for the assault and another four months for the bail breach to be served consecutively — tripling the recommendation from defence and Crown lawyers, while noting “it is no small thing” to reject their joint submission.

Bird, 23, has done time for a May 2025 assault and for being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose this past January. His lawyer “highlighted” Bird’s Indigenous background, the judge noted.

Bird, who grew up mostly living with his family and six siblings, “described alcohol and substance use as a regular part of their growth years. There was also some domestic turmoil which could get physical.”

Bird’s mother described him as being the “man of the house,” after she separated from her husband.

“He was exposed to despicable racist attitudes …. surrounding his community, sufficient to drive him out of playing hockey, which he used to love playing. This also crept into his school life.”

Bird’s mother and her parents attended residential schools, said the decision.

“The consequences of the treatment and derision that they underwent transposed into alcohol struggles and, as (his mom) puts it, part of an ongoing ‘family cycle.’ They were stripped of their cultural identities and traditional ways. These were not passed down the generations, and that negatively impacted all of them.”