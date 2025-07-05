Don’t miss reading James McCrae's terrific piece of investigative reporting on the other side of the paywall that’s rooted in Parks Canada's designation of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School as a national historic site.

McCrae convincingly shows why it beggars belief that 215 indigenous children were secretly buried in the school’s former apple orchard.

Still, I dispute McCrae’s assertion that the federal government has finally accepted that the Kamloops Indian Band’s allegation that 215 indigenous children are secretly buried in the school’s former apple orchard is either false or highly questionable. Nor has Parks Canada ever publicly claimed that it either doubts or rejects the Band’s following May 27, 2021, assertion:

It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Still, this is a trivial criticism of an otherwise outstanding analysis.