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Hymie

According to outstanding investigative journalism by The Atlantic’s Vivian Salama, Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, visited Israel on September 26, 2023, warned that Hamas was mobilizing for a major attack and recommended economic concessions to avert conflict.

Many other commentators have also argued that Israel’s president Benjamin Netanyahu blindly ignored this and other warning signs that Hamas was planning a devastating attack against Israel.

My own semi-cynical view is that Netanyahu was far from blind about such an attack. Rather, he hoped it would give him sufficient grounds to initiate a ‘final solution’ to the intractable Palestinian problem.

If true, Netanyahu's inaction is more than sufficient to remove him from office.

Brief excerpts from Salama’s report follow.

Vivian Salama

The Atlantic

September 25, 2026

Cairo’s intelligence chief visited Tel Aviv shortly before October 7 with a dire message about Gaza.

Illustration by The Atlantic*

When Israel’s leaders gathered in Jerusalem on September 26, 2023, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the surprise assault by Syria and Egypt as a cautionary tale, one of missed intelligence warnings and self-delusion. “We do not underestimate any threat,” he said.

Roughly two hours before Netanyahu took the stage, a chartered Cessna jet linked to Egypt’s intelligence service had touched down at Ben Gurion Airport, about 30 miles away. The jet rolled to a stop in an isolated section of the airport used for sensitive diplomatic and security missions. Abbas Kamel, Egypt’s intelligence chief and one of the region’s most influential security officials, had come to Israel on a most sensitive mission.

Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood–aligned terrorist group that controlled Gaza, appeared to be mobilizing for a major attack, Kamel said, according to Israeli, Egyptian, Arab, U.S., and European officials who were briefed about his visit after October 7. The window to prevent a disaster was closing. He recommended that the Israeli government grant Hamas economic concessions to avert conflict. His message, according to one former Israeli official later briefed on the visit, was: If you don’t change course, Gaza is going to blow up in your faces.

What the Israeli officials did with Kamel’s warning remains an open question three years after the most devastating surprise attack in Israel’s history. But officials from seven different countries I spoke with said that Kamel’s visit should have set off alarms across the top ranks of the Israeli government.

Netanyahu said in a campaign video clip last month that Israeli security officials failed to immediately wake him on the morning of October 7. “In the lead-up to October, there were so many warning signs, so many indications, that an attack was imminent,” Netanyahu said, without offering any specifics. “Had they woken me up, everything would have looked different. That is the story of October 7th—that is the story.”

Meanwhile, the trauma of October 7 lives on for Israelis. And bereaved families from that day continue to search for answers about how Hamas was able to engage in a devastating attack on Israel that appeared to catch the government completely by surprise.