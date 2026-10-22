REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Cliff McKay's avatar
Cliff McKay
4d

Looks like a clear chance for B.C. voters to express their true opinion about DRIPA. Unless I'm missing something, "three cheers for Democracy".

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4d

I will always vote for any opposition to the NDP regardless of how gutless but doesn't this seem like a flaccid and cynical gesture. We are in an election now, Why not run on repealing DRIPA as a mandate.

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