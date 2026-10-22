Elections BC has approved a petition from the opposition B.C. Conservatives to repeal the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). Submitted by MLA Harman Bhangu, the petition seeks to repeal the act, which aligns provincial laws with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, a decree hypocritically signed by countries whose indigenous peoples disappeared through assimilation, extermination, and/or ethnic cleansing centuries ago.

The petition will be issued on October 26, with a signature deadline of January 25, 2027.

Brief excerpts from a story about this appear below.

An Elections BC sign at a provincial election polling station in Vancouver on Oct. 24, 2020. The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

Epoch Times

August 27, 2026

Elections BC’s chief electoral officer has granted in-principle approval to a petition from the B.C. Conservatives that seeks to repeal the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

DRIPA provides a provincial framework for implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and requires the provincial government to work with indigenous governing bodies to develop measures to align provincial laws with the declaration.

It has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, as it has been cited in high-profile indigenous land title and mining rights court rulings.

Chief Electoral Officer Shipra Verma said in her Aug. 27 decision that the application met the requirements of the province’s Recall and Initiative Act, including that the proposed legislation falls within the jurisdiction of the B.C. legislature and that the draft bill was written in a “clear and unambiguous manner.”

The two-clause draft bill states that the DRIPA, passed in 2019, would be repealed and the repeal would take effect upon receiving royal assent.

“I am satisfied that the application meets these requirements,” Verma said.

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Verma said the B.C. application seeks to repeal provincial legislation and does not propose a constitutional change.

She also noted that B.C.’s DRIPA expressly states that it does not abrogate or derogate from indigenous rights recognized and affirmed under section 35 of the Constitution Act.

She added that there has been no similar court ruling concerning the proposed B.C. legislation that would affect her consideration of the application.