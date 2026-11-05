In the piece below, I critique the federal government’s push to decolonize research by prioritizing indigenous knowledge over the results of the Western scientific method. In particular, I argue that indigenous and scientific knowings are fundamentally incompatible and that the government’s approach undermines the universal principles of science. I also question the validity of the concept of “Indigenous Science,” arguing that it lacks the rigour and falsifiability of the scientific method.

Juno News published a different version of this piece on January 13, 2024.

The federal government’s push to decolonize research trades universal scientific laws for political mythology, undermining the very foundation of modern progress.

Hymie Rubenstein

September 13, 2026

Anyone not totally captured by the ongoing indigenization of Canadian society, namely those who still believe in Western Enlightenment notions of the rational, objective, and factual pursuit of truth, would find our federal government’s assault on the scientific method both shameful and incomprehensible.