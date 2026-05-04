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Hymie

In brief excerpts from his National Post opinion piece, Avi Benlolo rightly argues that:

Canada is failing to heed the calls of the Jewish community — a community that is becoming resentful due to the overwhelming apathy of institutions toward these growing threats. It’s only a matter of time before a mass-casualty incident happens here at home. If the previous government could invoke the National Emergencies Act on account of peaceful trucker protests and gridlocks in Ottawa, it can legitimately call the attacks on the Jewish community a national emergency. The time for action is now.

Boris Johnson, Kemi Badenoch, and Jewish leaders are sounding the alarm. Canada and Britain must move from rhetoric to action

National Post

May 1, 2026

Police hold back protesters holding placards as a car (not pictured) carrying Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer passes by as he visits an ambulance centre servicing the Jewish community in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on April 30, 2026, the day after two men were stabbed in an attack. The UK government on April 30 announced extra money for security patrols outside synagogues and schools as community leaders accused it of failing to protect them, a day after the latest attack targeting the Jewish community. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

Words. Words. Words. This week, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, a Jewish area on the outskirts of London. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it “sickening” and asked, “What is the useless (London Mayor) Sadiq Khan doing?” The Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Sarah, put the terror incident into perspective: “An attack on one community is an attack on us all.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in a spate of utterly vile attacks on the Jewish community…I’ll be bringing together criminal justice agencies to ensure we have effective and swift justice.” Jewish communities there and here in Canada are saying, enough words, enough blame. Let’s see some real action.

The leading Jewish organization in the U.K., The Board of Deputies of British Jews, said, “The antisemites are attempting to raise the cost of being Jewish in the U.K. We must work as a society to ensure the cost of being antisemitic is far higher.” Lord David Wolfson told the House of Lords that “the first step to any cure is correctly identifying the disease.”

To cure this disease, Western democracies must begin confronting the ingrained antisemitism that is rapidly turning into violence. In Canada, this past weekend, a man attempted to infiltrate a synagogue in Thornhill, Ont., and assaulted a person nearby. A few days later, a rock smashed the window of a local Judaica store. This is Kristallnacht in slow motion, and it’s gone viral and global.

Violent antisemitic attacks are the first salvo against our freedom and democracy. For over two decades, these haters have been using antisemitism to disrupt and hijack universities, unions, and now, even political parties. They have used these organizations to gain a foothold by proselytizing their members to turn their backs on fellow Canadians and the pluralistic society we have built. Our public spaces, our streets and our institutions have been poisoned by the toxic pro-Palestinian movement.

Avi Abraham Benlolo is the chairman and CEO of The Abraham Global Peace Initiative.