Enough words. Antisemitism is now a national emergency
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In brief excerpts from his National Post opinion piece, Avi Benlolo rightly argues that:
Canada is failing to heed the calls of the Jewish community — a community that is becoming resentful due to the overwhelming apathy of institutions toward these growing threats. It’s only a matter of time before a mass-casualty incident happens here at home. If the previous government could invoke the National Emergencies Act on account of peaceful trucker protests and gridlocks in Ottawa, it can legitimately call the attacks on the Jewish community a national emergency. The time for action is now.
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Enough words. Antisemitism is now a national emergency
Boris Johnson, Kemi Badenoch, and Jewish leaders are sounding the alarm. Canada and Britain must move from rhetoric to action
Avi Benlolo
National Post
May 1, 2026
Words. Words. Words. This week, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, a Jewish area on the outskirts of London. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it “sickening” and asked, “What is the useless (London Mayor) Sadiq Khan doing?” The Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Sarah, put the terror incident into perspective: “An attack on one community is an attack on us all.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in a spate of utterly vile attacks on the Jewish community…I’ll be bringing together criminal justice agencies to ensure we have effective and swift justice.” Jewish communities there and here in Canada are saying, enough words, enough blame. Let’s see some real action.
The leading Jewish organization in the U.K., The Board of Deputies of British Jews, said, “The antisemites are attempting to raise the cost of being Jewish in the U.K. We must work as a society to ensure the cost of being antisemitic is far higher.” Lord David Wolfson told the House of Lords that “the first step to any cure is correctly identifying the disease.”
To cure this disease, Western democracies must begin confronting the ingrained antisemitism that is rapidly turning into violence. In Canada, this past weekend, a man attempted to infiltrate a synagogue in Thornhill, Ont., and assaulted a person nearby. A few days later, a rock smashed the window of a local Judaica store. This is Kristallnacht in slow motion, and it’s gone viral and global.
Violent antisemitic attacks are the first salvo against our freedom and democracy. For over two decades, these haters have been using antisemitism to disrupt and hijack universities, unions, and now, even political parties. They have used these organizations to gain a foothold by proselytizing their members to turn their backs on fellow Canadians and the pluralistic society we have built. Our public spaces, our streets and our institutions have been poisoned by the toxic pro-Palestinian movement.
Avi Abraham Benlolo is the chairman and CEO of The Abraham Global Peace Initiative.
Allowing a hateful nation of people into our country from the Middle East was and is our travesty towards people that built our great nation! Anti-Semitism should never be allowed nor accepted in a county like ours! Stop the evil, let’s not become another Britain or European country that allowed terrorists to take over our country our streets and our freedoms! Enough!
Canada along with the "west" under "progressive" suicidal empathic governments adopted the nihilism of multiculturalism, the moral equivalence of all cultures - defying the history of the last 1400 years where western civilization survived by recognizing that Islam, being a supremacy doctrine and theocracy project is not compatible with western civilization. The result is that much of Europe will no longer be European in a few short decades and civil war is highly likely. Jews, Christians and Atheists and even some sects of Islam are considered sub-human infidels by the devout. Many Muslims are not that devout and refrain from Jihad but do little to moderate or reform Islam that is essentially unreformed by design and enforced by fear and retribution. The question that faces Jews first as they seem to be high on the infidel hit list by devout Muslims and their progressive western useful idiots, is what can be done to prevent further Islamization and or reverse it? From 'America Alone', written 20 some odd years ago by Mark Steyn:
"There are three possible resolutions to the present struggle:
a) Submit to Islam;
b) Destroy Islam;
c) Reform Islam.
Because most of us don't take (a) as a serious possibility, we're equally unserious about being forced to choose between (b) and (c). But submission to Islam is very possible, and to many it will still seem ridiculous even as it happens..."
I suggest that there is a fourth alternative, d) confining Islam elsewhere, essentially halting all Islamic immigration to the west and reverse the migration with deportations first for all law breakers, Jihadis, and their leadership along with an end to multiculturalism with no accommodation from the state. If b, c, or d, are politically unpalatable then you are guaranteeing a.