REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
3h

Allowing a hateful nation of people into our country from the Middle East was and is our travesty towards people that built our great nation! Anti-Semitism should never be allowed nor accepted in a county like ours! Stop the evil, let’s not become another Britain or European country that allowed terrorists to take over our country our streets and our freedoms! Enough!

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
12m

Canada along with the "west" under "progressive" suicidal empathic governments adopted the nihilism of multiculturalism, the moral equivalence of all cultures - defying the history of the last 1400 years where western civilization survived by recognizing that Islam, being a supremacy doctrine and theocracy project is not compatible with western civilization. The result is that much of Europe will no longer be European in a few short decades and civil war is highly likely. Jews, Christians and Atheists and even some sects of Islam are considered sub-human infidels by the devout. Many Muslims are not that devout and refrain from Jihad but do little to moderate or reform Islam that is essentially unreformed by design and enforced by fear and retribution. The question that faces Jews first as they seem to be high on the infidel hit list by devout Muslims and their progressive western useful idiots, is what can be done to prevent further Islamization and or reverse it? From 'America Alone', written 20 some odd years ago by Mark Steyn:

"There are three possible resolutions to the present struggle:

a) Submit to Islam;

b) Destroy Islam;

c) Reform Islam.

Because most of us don't take (a) as a serious possibility, we're equally unserious about being forced to choose between (b) and (c). But submission to Islam is very possible, and to many it will still seem ridiculous even as it happens..."

I suggest that there is a fourth alternative, d) confining Islam elsewhere, essentially halting all Islamic immigration to the west and reverse the migration with deportations first for all law breakers, Jihadis, and their leadership along with an end to multiculturalism with no accommodation from the state. If b, c, or d, are politically unpalatable then you are guaranteeing a.

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