Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

On November 24, Israel’s Ambassador to Canada said he was unnerved by rising anti-Semitism here. “Some of the things I’ve witnessed here to me are mind-boggling,” Ambassador Iddo Moed testified at the Senate human rights committee.

Read this important story on the other side of the paywall.

Blacklock’s Reporter

Israel’s Ambassador to Canada last night said he was unnerved by rising anti-Semitism here. “Some of the things I’ve witnessed here to me are mind-boggling,” Ambassador Iddo Moed testified at the Senate human rights committee.

“I am a visitor here and a guest, and I feel very welcome, but I’m a guest,” said Moed. It was “not for me to criticize,” he said, but urged Canadians to stand up against public disorder. “When something happens, you go and you stand next to the people who are attacked and you tell them, if you are attacked, I’m attacked,” he said. “This is what we are talking about, this kind of courage.”

“The sentiment universally expressed to be by Canadian Jews is one of abandonment, harrowing testimony of intimidation, of harassment, of unadulterated hate,” said Moed. “As a representative of the Jewish state, I offer them not only my and my nation’s sympathies and moral support, but also encouragement to stand up and call out hatred and speak truth to lies in the fight against the rising scourge of anti-Semitism in this country.”