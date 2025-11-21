​​Suppose Canadians are serious that every child matters. In that case, James McCrae says we should at least know the names of the “missing” Indian Residential Schools children about whom we hear almost daily in mainstream media reports.

He rightly says:

It’s more than passing strange that excavations have been happening at Winnipeg landfills to find the bodies of indigenous women who were the victims of murder, yet after more than four years of gut-wrenching stories about the apple orchard at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, there has been no excavation at all for the bodies of 200 or more indigenous children alleged to have been secretly buried there.

Don’t miss reading this terrific analysis on the other side of the paywall.