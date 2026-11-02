Talking with Jason James of Brave New Normal

Michelle Stirling

October 16, 2026

Toward the end of September 2026, Michelle Stirling had a chance to chat with Jason James of the Brave New Normal podcast about “The Truth About Truth and Reconciliation.” James is very outspoken about the chaos and lives of despair that many First Nations people suffer on reserve.

She shares his view that Canada is now dominated by a death cult, focused on the past, with little hope for resolution or reconciliation as long as people are mired in rhetoric that claims Indian Residential Schools are responsible for the current situation in many Indigenous tribes - often ascribed to intergenerational trauma.

But only one third of Status Indians ever attended Indian Residential Schools, most of them for about 4 years. That means only one sixth of all Indigenous children ever attended, as Inuit and Metis originally were never part of this treaty-based educational obligation.

Residential schools cannot be the root cause of the present sorrows and chaos.

Hear what they had to say - YouTube Link.

She also put together a short PowerPoint to highlight a few key items which readers can see here:

Every Living Child Jason James (1)

3.99MB ∙ PDF file

Download

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