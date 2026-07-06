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Please find below excerpts from a terrific piece about the true existence of a people spuriously called “the Palestinians.”

Everyone Is Lying to You About the Palestinians

Yama Bar

April 19, 2026

You have been lied to. Systematically, deliberately, and for decades, about one of the most discussed people in the world. People you think you understand and know. A narrative so embedded in Western culture that questioning it feels like heresy.

The Emperor has no clothes!

This is how dangerous ideas begin, and this is exactly how the Palestinianization of the West began, the process by which Palestinians became the ideal victim, the perfect martyr, the sacred cause that must be worshipped, amplified, and saved at any cost.

Palestineism as a symbol

Let’s examine Palestinianism as a symbol through one of the oldest lenses we have. “Tell me who your friends are, and I’ll tell you who you are.” In this work, we’re not going to examine the Palestinians through their conflict with Israel. That story has been told, retold, and weaponized beyond recognition. Instead, we’re going to look at them through a different mirror — the allies who chose them, the regimes that embraced them, the movements that marched beside them.

The First Ally: Great Britain 1920–1948

When the British Mandate was established in 1920, the Arabs living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean were not yet calling themselves Palestinians. Many of them had arrived in recent decades, drawn by the economic opportunities that Jewish immigration had created, draining swamps, building cities, founding hospitals, newspapers, orchestras, and universities.

The British offered these Arabs something remarkable: a political framework, protected rights, and a path toward self-determination. It was an opportunity to build.

So they built. But what they built was not cities or universities. They built an ethos, and the foundation of that ethos was violence against Jews. Not against the British, because this was never really about colonialism, and they knew it. The British were useful — they blocked Jewish immigration, favored Arab political demands, and helped manufacture an Arab identity where there had been only loose tribal affiliations before.

Under British protection — and often with British indifference — they massacred Jewish families in their homes, slaughtered worshippers inside synagogues, raped women, mutilated bodies, smashed the skulls of children. In Hebron.

The cause came later — dressing up something much older in the language of liberation. The goal was never a state; it was to eliminate Jews as part of a jihadist vision of Islamic conquest. That ethos was there from the beginning. It has never changed.

The Second Ally: Nazi Germany 1936–1945

The British appointed a leader for the Arab population of Mandatory Palestine. They gave him the title Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, making him the highest religious and political authority in the region. His name was Haj Amin al-Husseini, and his official role was to serve as a bridge between the Arab population and the British administration, to maintain order, and to manage the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

Instead, he built a nationalist movement with a single obsession: driving the Jews out. He spent two decades inciting riots, organizing massacres, and eliminating any Arab voice willing to compromise or coexist. When World War II broke out, he made his choice openly. He fled to Nazi Germany, requested a meeting with Adolf Hitler, and on November 28, 1941, sat across from the Führer in the Reich Chancellery in Berlin.

Why Hitler? Because al-Husseini had concluded that the Nazis were the only power willing to commit, in writing, to the complete elimination of Jewish presence in the Middle East. He came with a clear request: a formal Axis declaration recognizing Arab independence and pledging to destroy the Jewish homeland. He opened the meeting by conveying, in his own words, the admiration of the entire Arab world for the Führer.

Hitler confirmed what al-Husseini already believed. Germany’s war against the Jews of Europe and Germany’s opposition to a Jewish presence in Palestine were one and the same war. It was a perfect match. Al-Husseini spent the war years in Berlin broadcasting pro-Nazi propaganda in Arabic across the Middle East.

The father of Palestinian nationalism and Adolf Hitler — Berlin, 1941. Planning the same thing. For the same reasons.

The Third Ally: The Soviet Union

When the Nazi project collapsed in 1945, Al-Husseini fled to Cairo. The Soviet Union was seeking leverage in the Middle East. Israel had aligned with the West. The Arab world was volatile, resource-rich, and humiliated after three military defeats. It was perfect raw material for superpower-seeking proxies.

The Soviets understood something the Arabs hadn’t fully grasped yet: in the post-war world, naked ethnic violence was bad optics. The language of the second half of the 20th century was not race and religion. It was liberation. Colonialism. Oppression. Self-determination. If you wanted the world’s sympathy, you didn’t talk about driving Jews into the sea. You talked about land, Refugees, occupation, and Indigenous rights.

The KGB went to work; Soviet intelligence operatives helped engineer the transformation of a local Arab rejection movement into a global anti-colonial cause. The goal was not Palestinian statehood; it was to destabilize the West’s most reliable ally in the Middle East and tie America down in an endless, unwinnable conflict.

Yasser Arafat, an Egyptian man, was a product of this machinery. He was recruited, trained, funded, and groomed by Soviet-aligned intelligence services; he was taught to speak the language of liberation while running an organization whose founding charter called for the destruction of Israel by armed struggle.

The PLO was established in 1964 — three years before the Six-Day War, three years before a single Israeli soldier stood in the West Bank or Gaza. There was no occupation to resist; there were only Jews to eliminate.

Yasser Arafat with Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in the 1970s. During the Cold War, the USSR backed the PLO politically, militarily, and through propaganda to amplify and shape the Palestinian national narrative on the global stage.

The rebranding was a masterpiece. By the 1970s, the Palestinian cause had become the flagship of the global left. What had begun as a religious-nationalist movement rooted in massacre and Nazi collaboration had been relaunched as a Third World liberation struggle, complete with revolutionary aesthetics, academic champions, and a seat at the United Nations.

The emperor had new clothes - and the Western left applauded the weave.

The Fourth Ally: Jordan 1948–1971

After the Arab world lost the 1948 war against Israel following their rejection of the partition plan, hundreds of thousands of Arabs fled Israel. Jordan didn’t just absorb them; it annexed the West Bank entirely and granted Palestinians full citizenship. Overnight, Jordan had become the PLO’s most important host: vast refugee camps, a sympathetic population, and a long border with Israel, perfect for launching attacks. King Hussein tolerated them. For a while.

Through the late 1960s, the PLO turned Jordan into a state within a state; they ran their own checkpoints. They openly trained fighters and answered to no one. Arafat’s men strutted through Amman with weapons, ignored Jordanian law, and made it clear they considered themselves beyond the king’s authority. When Jordanian soldiers tried to assert control, the PLO shot back.

By 1971, the PLO and Palestinian citizens had been entirely expelled from Jordan to Lebanon.

The Fifth Ally: Lebanon 1971–1982

Lebanon took in what Jordan had expelled. The PLO arrived with weapons, money, fighters, and no intention of being anyone’s guest. They moved into the Palestinian refugee camps in the south, declared them autonomous zones, and began doing exactly what they had done in Jordan — building a state within a state, this time with even less resistance.

Lebanon was the perfect host for the wrong reasons. The country was already fracturing along sectarian lines — Christians, Sunnis, Shia, and Druze — and the central government was too weak to say no.

The PLO didn’t just use Lebanon as a base; they took it over.

By 1982, Israel had had enough. The Israeli army invaded Lebanon, reached Beirut, and surrounded the city. After weeks of siege, the PLO evacuated — 8,000 fighters dispersed across the Arab world, and Arafat himself sailed out of Beirut harbor on a Greek ferry, waving to cameras.

The Sixth Ally: Kuwait 1990

While Arafat sat in Tunis, licking his wounds, the Palestinian cause was being funded by the Persian Gulf. Kuwait had built itself into a modern state on Palestinian labor and sent money to the PLO. Kuwait was the organization’s most reliable cash machine until Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990.

When the Gulf War ended and Iraqi forces retreated, Kuwait expelled nearly every Palestinian in the country.

The Seventh Ally: Iran and Qatar — The Gun and the Checkbook

By the early 1990s, Arafat was looking to set the streets on fire again, but the Palestinian movement was losing its edge, and Arafat knew it. The Islamic Republic of Iran had a vision, an Islamic caliphate spanning the Middle East, and they needed a local proxy to wage the war it couldn’t wage openly.

The two found each other, and everything reignited. The Islamic Republic had no interest in Palestinian statehood. A Palestinian state would mean a peace deal, and a peace deal would mean the end of the war — and the war was exactly what Tehran wanted. A proxy army on Israel’s southern border, firing rockets indefinitely, bleeding the Jewish state slowly, while Iran sat a thousand miles away and watched. Hamas was the perfect instrument. Throughout the 1990s, Iran flooded Hamas with money, weapons, and military training.

What had been a local Muslim Brotherhood offshoot became a regional war machine, and Iran became the indispensable patron behind it. But weapons need cover. Permanent war needs a story.

Qatar understood this better than anyone. The ruling family in Doha had pledged loyalty to the Muslim Brotherhood decades earlier, which meant they shared the same ultimate goal as Iran: the destruction of Israel and the expansion of Islamic power across the region.

Qatar poured billions into Hamas, hosted its leadership in five-star comfort in Doha, and built Al Jazeera into the world’s most watched Arabic-language news network — deploying it as a round-the-clock propaganda machine. Every Israeli military operation became a war crime. Every Hamas atrocity became resistance. Every dead civilian became a martyr, carefully photographed, carefully broadcast, carefully curated for Western audiences who had no framework to question what they were seeing.

Iran provided the gun. Qatar provided the story that made the gun look righteous. Together, they did what the Soviets had started: they took a movement that the entire Arab world had used, betrayed, expelled, and abandoned, and turned it into the world’s most successful propaganda operation.

The Final Ally: The Western World

Every ally before this one had an excuse. The Soviets wanted a proxy. The Arab states wanted a weapon. Iran wanted a war. Qatar wanted influence. They used the Palestinians deliberately, cynically, with full knowledge of what they were doing.

The West had no such excuse. The West simply stopped asking questions. When the Palestinian cause arrived in Western universities, newsrooms, and parliaments, it came dressed in the language the left had spent decades building: colonialism, indigenous rights, occupation, resistance. It fit so perfectly that almost no one stopped to check whether the clothes were real.

The ethos of Israeli civilization, built on creation, meaning, family, growth, spiritual depth, and an almost unreasonable insistence on life, produces happiness that bombs cannot touch. Now look at the other side.

The Palestinian national movement has never built a hospital that wasn’t a weapons depot. Never built a school that wasn’t a recruitment center. Its founding charter calls for destruction. Its television teaches children to die. Its highest cultural aspiration, repeated in every mosque and every protest from London to Los Angeles, is “from the river to the sea.” The Western world translated that phrase as a call for Palestinian statehood. In Arabic, it means something else entirely: min al-nahr ila al-bahr — arabiyya hurra. From the river to the sea — Arab and free. No Jews. No Israel. No coexistence. The translation was not a mistake. It was a deliberate gift to a Western audience that needed the lie to stay comfortable.

This is the choice that has always been on the table — not between Israel and Palestine, not between occupier and occupied, not between strong and weak. Between an ethos of life and an ethos of death. Between a civilization that teaches its children to create, and a movement that teaches its children to die.

You were told to pick a side.

You were never told what the sides actually were.

Now you know.

Articles that tell complex truths don’t go viral. That’s by design. Let’s make a collective effort. If this piece moved something in you, share it because the only way the biggest lie in modern history gets exposed is if enough people decide the truth is worth the discomfort of saying it out loud.

And if you want to make sure more work like this keeps getting written — long-form, research-based, and unafraid — consider becoming a paid subscriber. Or support with a one-time contribution. Or pick up one of my books: The Palestinian Myth, The Enemy Within, or Six Million and a Day.

Much Love

Yama Bar

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Bibliography

Andersen, Hans Christian. *The Emperor’s New Clothes*. 1837. Mandate for Palestine. League of Nations, 1922. Karsh, Efraim. *Palestine Betrayed*. Yale University Press, 2010. Karsh, Efraim. *Fabricating Israeli History*. Frank Cass, 1997. Karsh, Efraim. *Islamic Imperialism: A History*. Yale University Press, 2006. Peters, Joan. *From Time Immemorial: The Origins of the Arab-Jewish Conflict over Palestine*. Harper & Row, 1984. Dershowitz, Alan. *The Case for Israel*. Wiley, 2003. Schechtman, Joseph B. *The Mufti and the Führer: The Rise and Fall of Haj Amin el-Husseini*. Thomas Yoseloff, 1965. Küntzel, Matthias. *Jihad and Jew-Hatred: Islamism, Nazism and the Roots of 9/11*. Telos Press, 2007. Pacepa, Ion Mihai, and Ronald Rychlak. *Disinformation: Former Spy Chief Reveals Secret Strategies for Undermining Freedom*. WND Books, 2013. Hart, Alan. *Arafat: A Political Biography*. Indiana University Press, 1989. Palestinian National Charter. Palestine Liberation Organization, 1964. Cairo Agreement. Lebanon–PLO, 1969. Danish Immigration Service / Statistics Denmark. Crime and welfare statistics on refugee populations. 2019. Helliwell, John F., et al. *World Happiness Report 2025*. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, 2025. And if you want to go even deeper, my own books cover much of this ground in full detail: Bar, Yama. *The Palestinian Myth. The Enemy Within: How the West Is Destroying Itself.

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JR

JRApr 19

The author has delivered a powerful rendering of the last century’s history in a manner that utterly dismantles the current narrative. In a compelling way, the author brings to life the deep truth about the Palestine Question and shines a light on the innumerable instances in which the Arabs chose badly. We are where we are in the region, not because of colonialism but because of a centuries-long desire to destroy the Jewish people. It’s well past time for the world to wake up to this.

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