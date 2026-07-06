REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
4h

Brilliant and memorable: “The Palestinian national movement has never built a hospital that wasn’t a weapons depot. Never built a school that wasn’t a recruitment center. Its founding charter calls for destruction. Its television teaches children to die.”

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
3h

The cause of Palestine is now a litmus test for membership in the institutional left bent on hollowing out western civilization and setting the table for the next iteration of authoritarian, collectivist dystopia and or, an Islamic caliphate.

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