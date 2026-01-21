Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Hymie

B’nai Brith Canada reports “systemic bias” at the CBC, Canada’s national broadcaster.

This assertion will not surprise objective followers of the CBC: its reporting on feminist, homosexual, transgender, indigenous, and many other issues is equally biased, given the CBC’s woke take on contentious issues going back to the 1960s.

Excerpts from Blacklock’s Reporter’s discussion of this preoccupation on Israeli issues appear below.

Staff

Blacklock’s Reporter

CBC News coverage of the Middle East is systemically pro-Palestinian with omissions, “emotional language” and selective facts that skew the audience’s perception of Israel, a B’nai Brith Canada report said yesterday [January 12]. The network has denied its coverage is biased.

“Bias is neither occasional nor confined to a single mechanism,” said the report. The finding followed an audit of hundreds of CBC News stories on the Hamas war over the period from October 1, 2024 to last April 30.

Fewer than 40 percent of Mideast stories were considered “balanced or neutral,” said the report Structural Patterns In CBC Coverage Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict. Of stories that strayed from plain depictions of fact, a majority, 55 percent, were pro-Palestinian, it said.

“Heavy reliance on international humanitarian organizations, foregrounding of humanitarian impact without equivalent causal context, asymmetrical emotional language and selective omission of initiating actions are all practices that fall within standard journalistic norms,” wrote B’nai Brith.

“Individually, any one of these choices may appear reasonable or even necessary. Taken together and repeated across hundreds of items, they produce a systemic narrative effect.”

Marie-Philippe Bouchard, CEO of the CBC, in testimony last October 20 at the Commons heritage committee said news reports were unbiased at all times. ““All our shows, especially in the news area, are governed by the same journalistic standards and practices,” she said.

