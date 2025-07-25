Regent College in Vancouver cancelled a March 6, 2025 lecture by Nigel Biggar, a celebrated British historian, due to his controversial though accurate views on colonialism and Canada’s Indian Residential Schools. Biggar argues that the prevailing narrative on colonialism is distorted and advocates for a balanced perspective that acknowledges both its negative and positive aspects. He correctly believes that open dialogue and critical examination of historical events are essential for understanding the complexities of colonialism and its ongoing impact.

In his 2023 book on colonialism, Biggar writes of how:

“… the [indigenous boarding] schools were founded on a belief in a central racial equality and consequent faith in the capacity of native people to learn, adapt and develop.”

Following the close of the last Indian Residential School in 1997, nearly all indigenous leaders and activists — consumed by a greedy fight for monetary reparations — and most of Canada’s citizenry — blinded by their own ignorance — have rejected Biggar’s well founded position.

Brief excerpts from a report in the National Post about his cancellation by Regent College, an institution housed on the campus of the University of British Columbia, are available to all readers below.

'Colonialism is highly controversial in Canada.... But I am quite convinced that the prevailing narrative is so distorted as to be false'

National Post

February 23, 2025

Esteemed ethicist and theologian Nigel Biggar, regius professor emeritus of moral and pastoral theology at the University of Oxford, says he’s “ashamed to be an alumnus” of Regent College, which called off his March 6 lecture. Photo by Tom Pilston

A Vancouver theology school has cancelled a public lecture that was slated for next month by a renowned British historian over his views on Indian Residential Schools and colonialism.

Esteemed ethicist and theologian Nigel Biggar — regius professor emeritus of moral and pastoral theology at the University of Oxford — now says he’s “ashamed to be an alumnus” of Regent College, which called off his March 6 lecture.

“I am aware, of course, that the topic of colonialism is highly controversial in Canada — as it is throughout the English-speaking world,” Biggar wrote in a recent note to Regent President Jeff Greenman after learning his talk had been cancelled.

“But I am quite convinced that the prevailing narrative is so distorted as to be false, as I have sought to show in my best-selling book, Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning.”

“I write to you regarding my decision last week not to proceed with the lecture by Dr. Nigel Biggar on ‘Colonialism Revisited: Did the British Empire Promote Human Welfare?’” Greenman wrote in a Feb. 14 note to Regent students. “Such a sudden change naturally prompts questions about its rationale and so I wanted to share with you some of my thinking around the decision.” The school is “committed to equipping students and encouraging our wider constituency ‘to engage their culture as thoughtful and prayerful Christians, sharing in Christ’s creative and redemptive mission,’” the president wrote. “That goal is pursued both inside the classroom and through various public events. In my judgment, the planned lecture on a very sensitive subject was not right for Regent since it needed different framing to foster constructive dialogue. Whenever we engage topics about which there is strong disagreement or controversy, it is critically important that all aspects of an event, from the choice of speaker to the event’s format, should demonstrate our concern for both critical reflection and appropriate pastoral awareness.”

Biggar chalks up the cancellation to “the intemperate, even abusive agitation that has recently appeared on the Regent alumni Facebook site. Again, let us be clear. These agitators were not protesting against being forced to listen to me, because no one was forcing them. No, they were protesting that Regent should allow anyone else to hear what I have to say, because they regard it not merely as mistaken but pernicious.”

In an interview this week, Biggar said he’s “never denied that European or British colonialism caused grief and harm to Indigenous peoples. But the British empire also chalked up some major humanitarian and liberal achievements. So, I want the whole story to be told, not just part of it, and I want the record of British colonialism to be put in its proper context, namely a world where, long before Europeans and Britons arrived in North America, North American peoples were in the business of dominating each other, sometimes enslaving each other.”

In his 2023 book on colonialism, Biggar writes of how “the schools were founded on a belief in a central racial equality and consequent faith in the capacity of native people to learn, adapt and develop.”

Nigel Biggar CBE is Emeritus Regius Professor of Moral Theology at the University of Oxford and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at Pusey House, Oxford. He holds a B.A. in Modern History from Oxford and a Ph.D. in Christian Theology & Ethics from the University of Chicago. He was appointed C.B.E. “for services to Higher Education” in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

His most recent books are Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning (2023), What’s Wrong with Rights? (2020), In Defence of War (2013), and Between Kin and Cosmopolis: An Ethic of the Nation (2014). In the press he has written articles for the Financial Times, the (London) Times, the Daily Telegraph, the Spectator, the (Glasgow} Herald, the Irish Times, Standpoint, The Critic, The Article, Unherd and Quillette.