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A masked Palestinian child holds a rifle as he stands between two Hamas terrorists at the site where the bodies of four Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, in Khan Yunis, Gaza, in 2025. PHOTO BY EYAD BABA/AFP

Please find below brief excerpts from a National Post editorial pointing out the reasons why the claim that Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip in its war against the terrorist group Hamas is false.

Jesse Kline could have easily added that the Israeli Defense Forces could have incinerated every Palestinian resident in a heartbeat following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, genocidal attack on the Jewish state. Instead, Israel’s military gave advance notice to civilians of its bombing efforts meant to eliminate Hamas, a unprecedented warning in military combat.

Jesse Kline

National Post

February 4, 2026​

Whether Hamas’s official death toll is correct or not, it is not evidence of Israeli war crimes

A masked Palestinian child holds a rifle as he stands between two Hamas terrorists at the site where the bodies of four Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, in Khan Yunis, Gaza, in 2025.Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP

There is no doubt that the harms caused to civilians in Gaza are much higher than they should be, but that is because Hamas embeds terrorist infrastructure in civilian areas, including neighbourhoods, schools, hospitals and mosques. Even so, Hamas’s persistent claim that the overwhelming majority of deaths are women and children is likely a complete fabrication.

An April 2025 report … found that, between October 2023 and March 2025, 51 per cent of the casualties were women and children — a far cry from the 70 per cent that Hamas’s Government Media Office has been claiming ….

[T]he vast majority of the dead were fighting-age males — which one would expect to see in a war, but not in a genocide.

And even if it’s true that over 70,000 have died since the start of the war, this cannot be construed as evidence that Israel is perpetrating a genocide. Even being generous and assuming that 10,000 people are buried under the rubble and have yet to be added to the death count, the number of dead after more than two years of war still only represents around 3.7 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.2 million.

By comparison, the global Jewish population was reduced by 34 per cent during the Holocaust, and in Rwanda, the two-year genocide in the early 1990s caused the population to decrease by 28 per cent.