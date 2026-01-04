Don’t miss reading the exclusive and complimentary piece posted below, written by retired lawyer and constitutional expert Peter Best, which convincingly argues why Section 35 of our 1982 Constitution needs to be repealed.

A necessary addition to his brilliant analysis is that his arguments also apply to Section 25 of the Constitution, so it should be repealed as well.

My wish list would also include repeal, repudiation, or other cancellation of the following:

It’s a Crisis - Section 35 of the Constitution Must be Repealed

Peter Best

REAL Indigenous Report

January 4, 2025

When states are absent, rights - by any definition - are impossible to sustain. States are not structures to be taken for granted, exploited or discarded, but are the fruits of long and quiet effort. It is tempting but dangerous to fragment the state – Timothy Snyder[i]

The basis of our political system is the right of the people to make and to alter their constitutions of government - George Washington[ii]

A State without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation. Without such means it might even risk the loss of that part of the constitution which it wished the most religiously to conserve. – Edmund Burke[iii]

A plan that can never be changed is a bad one.

The plan behind the 1982 enactment of section 35 of Canada’s Constitution – the section that recognizes and affirms “the existing rights of the aboriginal peoples of Canada”- is working out so badly for Canada and Canadians that this plan must be abandoned forthwith by repealing section 35.

Bob Rae, one of the “framers” of section 35, explained that the plan, such as it was, behind putting it into the Constitution without any prior study or public consultation was that:

“…although some protested that no one knew exactly what the implications of section 35 were, we knew full well we were making progress in reducing the unilateral prerogative of governments.”[iv]

Well, the framers have certainly achieved that “progress”.

With the assistance of the Supreme Court of Canada and other politicians as heedless in this regard as Mr. Rae and his framer cohorts, Canada has “progressed” so much that, contrary to the basic state-preserving rule that a government’s most basic function is to protect its own sovereignty, section 35 has enabled the Canadian state to become fragmented, weakened and diminished to a crisis point.

Mr. Rae and his framer colleagues forgot that, as Francis Fukayama wrote:

“A liberal society preserves order by creating a powerful state but then constrains that power under a rule of law. The state’s power is based on a social contract between autonomous individuals who agree to give up their rights to do as they please in return for the state’s protection. It is legitimated both by the common acceptance of the law, and…through popular elections. Liberal rights are meaningless if they cannot be enforced by a state, which is a legitimate monopoly of force over a defined territory…Ultimate power, in other words, continues to be the province of national states, which means that control of this power at this level remains critical.”[v]

The crisis point, national damage caused by section 35 is evidenced by the facts that:

Had Mr. Rae and his fellow framers imagined this, they would never have put section 35 into the Constitution.

As Edmund Burke wrote in Reflections:

“Men have been sometimes led by degrees, sometimes hurried into things, of which, if they could have seen the whole together, they would never have permitted the most remote approach.”

The price for section 35 – the grave social and economic harm caused and the constant legal challenges to and the resulting impairment of Crown sovereignty itself- has proven to be too high.

Constitutions can and should be amended when circumstances warrant.

As historian Jill Lepore recently wrote:

“Amendment is a constitution’s mechanism for the prevention of insurrection – the only way to change the fundamentals of government without recourse to rebellion. Amendment is essential to the …constitutional tradition -so methodical and so entirely a conception of endurance through adaptation -that it can best be described as a philosophy. It is at this point a philosophy all but forgotten.”[vi]

The American Constitution has been amended twenty-seven times, including to abolish slavery and give women the right to vote.

Many countries in Europe have had several constitutions over the 150-year era of European constitutional democracy, demonstrating that nothing constitutional should be considered permanent.

The makers of the Constitution Act, 1982, knowing that future generations might feel the need to amend it, built in an amending provision. Seven provinces out of 10, representing at least 50 percent of the population, must agree to the proposed amendment.

Amending our constitution would not be doing something undemocratic. Instead, it would be doing something consistent with the wording of the intentions of the framers and sound constitutional theory.

The unforeseen, modern Aboriginal reality is that the vast majority of Aboriginals, with the exception of their well-to-do and powerful elites, have become a segregated, disadvantaged underclass of Canadian society, straitjacketed by bad, race-based, illiberal laws.

This can only change by repealing section 35, the root cause of the crisis.

Aboriginal elites and many others will correctly charge that repealing section 35 would constitute an abrogation of Aboriginal rights.

But section 35, the main source of those rights, has been fairly tried and found seriously wanting. Aboriginal leaders would lose rights, but Aboriginal peoples would gain immeasurable benefits, including the right and privilege of being treated equally under the law.

Abraham Lincoln’s abolition of slavery represented a breach of the original agreement amongst the founding states of America that slavery would be permitted. He is a deal-breaker in that regard and is hailed, partly because of that, as one of America’s greatest presidents.

As in the case of the abolition of American slavery, an egg well worth breaking for the omelet of freedom and equality, repealing section 35 for the purpose of bringing about racial and legal equality between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Canadians would be regarded in hindsight as a much-needed and morally justified act – an act that would bring Canada’s reality into conformity with its Enlightenment ideals.

The eventual affording to Aboriginals of the status of full equality with their non-Aboriginal fellow citizens would be Canada’s version of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

It would constitute the Crown’s full and final satisfaction of its enduring duty to act honourably towards Canada’s Aboriginals.

The effort to repeal section 35 would have to be elevated to the political and moral status of a national undertaking akin to other similar, risk-bearing nation-building and nation-defining undertakings Canada has carried out in the past, with attendant risks and disturbances to be resolutely endured and overcome.

Repealing section 35 would mend a gaping, illiberal tear in our national fabric and set the stage to begin the long process of bringing Aboriginal Canadians into the Canadian family as true equals.

Notes

[i] From Black Earth – The Holocaust as History and Warning, Tim Duggan Books, New York, 2015

[ii] From his Farewell Address

[iii] From Reflections on the Revolution in France, Penguin Books, London, 1986

[iv] Canadian Lawyer Magazine, July 2014

[v] From Liberalism and its Discontents, Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, New York, 2022

[vi] From How Originalism Killed the Constitution, The Atlantic, October 2025

Peter Best

Sudbury, Ontario

January 2nd, 2026