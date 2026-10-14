Woke is an adjective derived from African-American English, used since the 1930s or earlier to describe awareness of racial prejudice and discrimination, often in the phrase “stay woke,” recorded as early as 1924. The term acquired political connotations by the 1970s and gained further popularity in the 2010s with the hashtag #staywoke. Over time, woke came to be used to refer to a broader awareness of social inequalities such as sexism and denial of LGBTQ rights. Woke has also been used as shorthand for some ideas of the American Left involving identity politics and social justice, such as white privilege and reparations for slavery in the United States.

Today, woke has absorbed the celebration of diversity, inclusiveness, and equity — DIE, as I prefer to call it.

Conceived in the Black community, it was fully born in academia. Hopefully, it’ll die there as well; the sooner, the better.

Hopefully, also, sarcastic but truthful investigative pieces like the one below from Western Standard reporter Alex Zoltan will help my wish come true.

EXCLUSIVE: I enrolled in the BC Teachers’ Federation anti-racism training so you didn’t have to

I expected to hear about real instances of racism. Instead, I was treated to a hallucinogenic fever dream about Skywoman falling through a hole in the sky landing on a turtle’s back, followed by instructions on how to support DRIPA, UNDRIP and the land-back movement.

An artistic depiction of the Skywoman Falling creation story, featured in the opening module of the BC Teachers’ Federation’s anti-racism training.Illustration created by Alex Zoltan

August 17, 2026

NEW WESTMINSTER — When I signed up for the BC Teachers’ Federation’s self-paced online anti-racism course, I expected tools for dealing with racism in schools.

Instead, I got an indigenous creation story about a Skywoman falling through a black hole onto a turtle’s back, followed by a poem telling me I live on “stolen indigenous lands,” along with instructions that I obey and actively support DRIPA, UNDRIP, and land-back efforts.

Excerpt from the B.C. Teachers’ Federation anti-racism training module describing the Anishinaabe Skywoman Falling creation story and its teachings on the land and matriarchy.BCTF “From Awareness to Action — Anti-Racism in the Union” online training course

The course, offered through the BCTF’s Anti-Racism and Anti-Oppression Office, is promoted to the more than 45,000 public-school teachers the union represents. It presents itself as a foundational anti-racism education tool inside the union.

I enrolled by pretending to be a BCTF union member to see what the training actually contains.