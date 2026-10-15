REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
Oct 15

My union in BC is focused on a creation story, a poem that requires support for land-back, DRIPA and UNDRIP, along with a non-definition of race as a “social construct,” and a definition of white supremacy as the “cultural work of treating whiteness as normal.”

The BCTF is stark raving mad. No one asked it to be a woke-fanatic group on steroids. It should be disbanded.

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Oct 15

Donald Trump is very unpopular in Canada. But one important campaign promise he is aggressively fulfilling in his country is the demolishing of the DEI industry. We badly need that to happen here as well. We have a legion of well paid grifters depending on that corrupt industry for their fat paycheques. But it won’t happen here for the very reason that in Canada anything Trump does - even his useful policies - is labelled as “just like Trump” - and no Canadian politician will touch it with a ten foot pole

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