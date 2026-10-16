Woke is an adjective derived from African-American English, used since the 1930s or earlier to describe awareness of racial prejudice and discrimination, often in the phrase “stay woke,” recorded as early as 1924. The term acquired political connotations by the 1970s and gained further popularity in the 2010s with the hashtag #staywoke. Over time, woke came to be used to refer to a broader awareness of social inequalities such as sexism and denial of LGBTQ rights. Woke has also been used as shorthand for some ideas of the American Left involving identity politics and social justice, such as white privilege and reparations for slavery in the United States.

Today, woke has absorbed the celebration of diversity, inclusiveness, and equity — DIE, as I prefer to call it.

Conceived in the Black community, it was fully born in academia. Hopefully, it’ll die there as well; the sooner, the better.

Hopefully, sarcastic but truthful investigative pieces like the one below from Western Standard reporter Alex Zoltan will help my wish come true.

Going into the course, I thought I knew what racism was. Now I’m not so sure.

Skywoman falls toward Turtle Island while a hamburger waits in the foreground — a visual summary of Module 1 of the BCTF anti-racism course, which moves from an Anishinaabe creation story to the claim that racism lives in everything.Illustration by Alex Zoltan

Western Standard

August 26, 2026

PENTICTON — I finally completed Module 1 of the BC Teachers’ Federation anti-racism training program.

“You have been introduced to many concepts in this learning module,” the text says.

I certainly have. From Skywoman falling onto a turtle’s back, to Omari and Willis debating whether a cartoon Italian eating pizza qualifies as white, it has been a magical journey.

“With this knowledge, you are equipped with enough information to identify racism and racist remarks and share your learning with others.”

While I appreciate the congratulatory tone, I’m concerned the BCTF may be putting more confidence in me than I deserve.

After completing Module 1, I’ve come to realize I didn’t even know what racism was before I started this course — and now I’m less sure than ever.