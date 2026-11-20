The influential New York Times is being sued by shareholders for allegedly biased coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The lawsuit, filed by the State Board of Administration of Florida and the National Center for Public Policy Research, claims the Times failed to correct inaccuracies and displayed anti-Israel bias. The suit includes testimony from a whistleblower who alleges a culture of bias and cites specific instances of alleged misrepresentation in the paper’s coverage.

Brief excerpts from The Free Press's take on this issue appear below.

PEOPLE WALK PAST THE NEW YORK TIMES BUILDING, A 52-STORY SKYSCRAPER ON THE WEST SIDE OF MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, ON JANUARY 14, 2025, IN NEW YORK CITY. (AL DRAGO/GETTY IMAGES)

The suit leans on a whistleblower account of a newsroom that ignored years of complaints about antisemitism and skewed reporting.

The Free Press

September 23, 2026

This article is part of The Free Press’ Israel and the Jewish World series. Follow to get everything it publishes on Israel, antisemitism, and Jewish life and identity across the globe.

Shareholders of The New York Times filed a lawsuit against the paper’s parent company on Wednesday [September 22] morning, arguing the paper has failed to meet its obligation: to tell readers the truth and correct itself in a timely fashion when it doesn’t.

The suit, filed by the State Board of Administration of Florida (SBA) and the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) in New York County Supreme Court, asks a judge to force the Times board of directors to hand over internal records the company has refused to produce for four months, the majority of which pertain to the paper’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

The suit includes the testimony from a whistleblower, a former Times employee who is Jewish and spent nearly a decade on the paper’s video desk. According to the suit, the whistleblower raised concerns about antisemitism and anti-Israel bias on her desk at least 15 separate times between 2019 and her March 2026 departure, using every channel the company makes available to employees, including her managers, the standards desk, and human resources.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press, the whistleblower said, “The public deserves a better picture of how the Times manufactures the news when Jews or Israel are involved.” She asked to remain anonymous over concern for her family’s safety. She is not named in the suit.

The whistleblower noted in the suit that in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, staffers on the video desk spent weeks searching for evidence that Hamas did not use the tunnels beneath al-Shifa Hospital, even after the Israeli military released its own footage of the tunnels in November 2023. At the desk’s November 20, 2023, morning meeting, the whistleblower’s supervisor referred to them as “alleged tunnels,” the suit says.

In one of several meetings with Times management, the whistleblower spoke to human resources representative Chante Williams about the broader culture of anti-Israel bias on the video desk, to which Williams told her, “If you don’t like our values here, maybe you should go find a place whose values align with yours,” according to the suit.

Since October 7, [2023] the Times has been plagued by allegations of anti-Israel bias in its coverage. Last week alone, the Times published three significant errors in its coverage of the region.

A 2026 Yale study by Edieal Pinker, a professor at Yale University’s School of Management, reviewed more than 1,500 Times articles on the war. Pinker found that the paper’s coverage “assigns near-exclusive agency and responsibility to Israel while diminishing Hamas’s role in sustaining the conflict,” which the suit argues “could plausibly influence the opinions of a reader in a direction that is at odds with reality.”

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