REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
7h

Absolute hypocrites that allow this BS! And the dumbed down mindless fools that go along with it. Anyone who believes their grandchildren, will live in a free, safe, and civilized nation is sorely mistaken.

Reply
Share
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
7h

Izzy Asper will be rolling in his grave.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture