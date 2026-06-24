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According to excerpts from a Blacklock’s Reporter story, a Liberal-appointed trustee resigned from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, citing concerns about an exhibit depicting the founding of Israel as a catastrophe. The trustee argued the exhibit lacked historical context and contributed to division between communities. The exhibit, supported by the Palestine solidarity movement, will open despite the controversy.

For those who haven’t been following this issue, here are three stories published in this newsletter, the last one by yours truly

REAL Israel & Palestine Report The Real Nakba Feb 6 Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) Read full story

REAL Israel & Palestine Report Nurturing the Palestinian propaganda industry Mar 4 Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a Read full story

Heritage Minister Marc Miller

​Blacklock’s Reporter

A Liberal-appointed trustee yesterday quit the board of a federal museum with an appeal to Heritage Minister Marc Miller to investigate anti-Israel content. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Saturday is to open an exhibit depicting the founding of Israel as a catastrophe.

“The Museum has a statutory and moral obligation to tell the full truth, not to sacrifice it at the altar of politics,” trustee Mark Berlin wrote in his resignation letter. “The Museum’s mandate is thereby compromised along with the public’s confidence in its integrity.”

“The Museum loses its legitimacy when it presents as historical truth a narrative that erases a crucial part of history,” wrote Berlin. “A Museum that purports to tell stories about history does not get to change history.”

The Museum exhibit is entitled Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past And Present. A United Nations guide The Question Of Palestine explains the reference. “The Nakba, which means ‘catastrophe’ in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War,” it said.

Trustee Berlin, a former Department of Justice director, said the Nakba exhibit was needlessly divisive. “It represents a profound failure to bring communities together,” he wrote.

“Instead, the controversy surrounding the exhibit and my unsuccessful efforts to fight against what I believed to be institutional anti-Zionism and to bring a more balanced perspective to the exhibit’s development, has undermined my confidence in the Museum as a place the Canadian public can trust to present an accurate historical exhibit, replacing trust with ideology,” wrote Berlin.

“Presenting the Palestinian displacement of 1948 without its proper historical and political context offers a narrow, one-sided argument of history that can only deepen the distrust and animosity that currently exists between Jews and Muslims in this country,” wrote Berlin. It “led me to question the institution’s capacity to fulfill its obligations to Canadians,” he said.

Berlin in testimony last December 1 at the Senate human rights committee said planning of the exhibit generated thousands of emails. “More than 20,000 emails have been received, pro and con,” he said.

“Years Of Advocacy”

The Trustee’s resignation letter was made public yesterday by B’nai Brith Canada. “It is the government’s job to step in when a trustee resigns,” Simon Wolle, CEO of B’nai Brith, said in a statement.

“Mishandling of the exhibit should concern every Canadian,” said Wolle. “It is not only about the potential harm to the Jewish community, but what it says about the state of our federal institutions.”

By Staff