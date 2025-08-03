REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
2h

This was written in 2010. It is completely accurate. Since then the situation has deteriorated markedly. The massive amounts of money dumped into reserves since 2015 have exacerbated the indigenous dependency problem, with all of the social pathologies that flow from it. The sad fact is that most reserve residents are now not only unemployed, but unemployable, and see no reason why they should even aspire to something else. Their children will mainly follow in their footsteps

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
27m

Incredible! Frances anticipated the Aboriginal Industry two decades ago.

“Legal firms masterminding the residential schools settlement and anthropologists directing ‘traditional knowledge’ studies, for example, have received hundreds of millions of dollars over the years.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture