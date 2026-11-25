According to Michelle Stirling, the Edmonton Journal chose not to publish her response to Tina Kennedy’s article about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Her rebuttal disputes several claims made by Kennedy, including the number of student deaths at Indian Residential Schools and the circumstances surrounding those deaths. Stirling also criticizes the TRC’s methodology and suggests that its reports are flawed and biased.

What the Edmonton Journal chose not to publish

Michelle Stirling

October 30, 2026

Michelle Stirling ©2026

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FYI: I sent this op-ed to the Edmonton Journal, several days ago, knowing that there is no obligation for any MSM to publish a so-called ‘contrarian’ response to other works. They did not respond to my email or publish this, so, I feel obligated to offer these insights myself.

In Tina Kennedy’s recent article for the Edmonton Journal and Grande Prairie Daily Herald-Tribune, she repeats a number of things said frequently that are not quite true.

In her interview with MuckRack, Kenney answers this question, this way:

What does it mean to be a journalist?

It’s about truth, accuracy, and the dissemination of information. It’s holding power accountable, giving a voice to the voiceless and more.

Kennedy claims that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that thousandsof students had died [at Indian Residential Schools]. In fact, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports that 423 students died at Indian Residential Schools. That’s over 133 years and 139 schools.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission get the number up to a possible 4,000 student deaths because they counted any death that occurred within one year of discharge, no matter the cause. That means, if the student died of alcohol poisoning, a traffic accident, a gunshot wound, it was ascribed to the Indian Residential School system.

Kennedy repeats the well-worn trope that 150,000 children were “forcibly taken” from their homes; historian J.R. Miller disputed that claim from the get-go: “At no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.”

Kennedy also repeats the claim that “They [TRC] further reported that thousands of children died, many of whom were in unmarked graves and their families were never notified.” This claim is disputed by evidence gathered by citizen researchers who acquired the death certificates of nearly 500 children listed as having died at Indian Residential Schools, which, with few exceptions, show that the parents were notified and the child’s body was returned for burial on the child’s home reserve.

For instance, 51 children are said to have died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. In fact, only two children died AT this school. Pearl Joe died from drowning September 4, 1944, and was buried in Lytton (the school eventually built a pool to teach students how to swim). Adrian Reynold George died from self-strangulation April 25, 1959 after slipping off a box, and by the time his young playmates came back with an adult it was too late.

By the look of the century-old Kamloops Band Cemetery, no one knows who is buried where; but they want us to believe there are hundreds of covertly buried “little ones” in the old apple orchard.

https://indianresidentialschoolrecords.com/death-records/

The Kamloops “Knowledge Keepers” are apparently living witnesses to these crimes, but for some reason, the RCMP have not yet interviewed them or conducted a forensic investigation into the crime of the century.

I would say to Tina Kennedy that the voiceless in Canada today are citizens, like Amy Davidson, who have perfectly reasonable questions about what is going on but are not allowed to ask.

It is time to face facts; the Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued flawed reports. They intentionally excluded the recollections of former priests, nuns, clergy, administration and staff, telling the two women hired to do these interviews, that their work would not be transcribed. They cut their budget from $100,000 to $10,000. This is from a vast budget of $72 million.

How many of the former students (aka survivors) who spoke at the TRC hearings were also disgruntled claimants or some of the 4,415 rejected claimants of the Independent Assessment Process?

Lawyers and activists had been grooming them and leading the witnesses for decades, in a bid for higher compensation, as outlined in this 2006 Maclean’s article. Claims topped out at $275,000 per client for the most extreme abuse, awarded on the basis of adjudicated probability, not court tested evidence and due process. The average direct payout was $91,000; some were much lower.

The TRC reports are also said to be the product of one woman’s work. In a sworn affidavit, Kimberly Murray, former Executive Director of the TRC, claimed to have written the reports.

Kimberly Murray seems to have a fixation about missing children, even though she told the Canadian Senate that “The children aren’t missing; they’re buried in the cemeteries. They’re missing because the families were never told where they’re buried.”

Based on the death certificates posted on the Indian Residential School Records site, it seems that most parents knew where their children were buried. Either the documents were lost or the information was not passed on to subsequent generations. But now, Ancestry.com can help! That’s good news, and Canadian taxpayers need not continue funding endless Ground Penetrating Radar searches.

The preceding years of the COVID lockdowns were a shock; we all suffered losses of every kind. Canadians were disoriented; the mass graves claim tipped us into mass psychosis.

Five years on, we can see that it was the impetus for the passage of UNDRIP through the Senate, and UNDRIP is now Balkanizing Canada.

It is challenging to fact-check against the state and state-funded mythology like the Great Canadian Genocide, but it must be done.

“Let your credo be this: Let the lie come into the world, let it even triumph. But not through me.” ― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

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