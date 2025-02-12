Intrepid researcher and outstanding writer Nina Green emailed the piece below — the 700th post in this newsletter since its inception on January 5, 2022! — to Canadian Senators, MPs, MLAs, journalists and Catholic Bishops.

There is also a detailed fact-check PDF file about Sugarcane’s content attached to the piece that debunks not only the documentary’s central claim that babies fathered by priests were tossed into incinerators at St Joseph's Indian Residential School but all its other false assertions.

Despite these ludicrous claims, Sugarcane, a Canadian “fakeumentary,” was shortlisted for best documentary at the 2025 American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Oscar awards event to be held on March 2.

The documentary claims to examine the alleged harmful legacy of Canada’s residential school system. In fact, it does no such thing.

A still from the documentary shows Julian Brave Noisecat's father, Ed Archie NoiseCat, a key figure in the film. (James Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie)

Despite the absence of fact-checking to determine its accuracy, the film has been widely praised by audiences at film festivals around the world.

Sugarcane is the debut feature documentary from Julian Brave NoiseCat, a self-proclaimed member of the British Columbia Canim Lake Band Tsq̓éscen̓, though he was born in Minnesota and raised in California, and follows him and his father as they supposedly learn about the history of the institution.

St. Joseph's Mission Indian Residential School in the summer. (Sugarcane Film LLC)

Indeed, the only thing it does is expose the Williams Lake First Nation’s sloppy and biased ongoing investigation into St. Joseph's based on unverified accounts of disappearances, murders, systematic torture, rape and starvation of children and newborn babies fathered by priests tossed into the school's incinerator.

There is no recorded factual evidence to support any of these charges. None.

Still, when it comes to “show business,” the guiding principle is “no business, no show.” The application of this principle means that if the American Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences felt remotely obliged to confront and investigate all the incontrovertible facts this documentary has hidden or obscured, it would simply shrug and say that its many critics are painfully ignorant of the fact that Sugarcane is a visual and emotional masterpiece, evidence and accuracy be damned.

In short, the only reality that counts in the phantasmagoric entertainment world, where the medium is the overriding message and where supposedly heroic underdog stories are rarely questioned, even cautiously or respectfully, is emotional titillation.

Many so-called underdogs are as vicious as mad dogs

This privileging of feelings over facts allowed filmmakers NoiseCat and co-director Emily Kassie to thank all involved in the project for their support, in particular the so-called survivors and their families who shared their “stories” for the film.

Director Julian Brave NoiseCat said Sugarcane marks the first time his father has shared his personal experiences at the residential school. (Emily Kassie)

“We are overjoyed and filled with gratitude for this acknowledgment from the Academy,” their statement reads.

“In a moment where justice seems out of reach, we are grateful that Sugarcane has helped illuminate the truth, bring about healing and called institutions of power to account.”

These two filmmakers failed to mention that Indigenous truth, based on unverified statements from overwrought testifiers, and scientific truth, grounded in hard evidence from unbiased researchers, are generally incompatible.

Stay tuned. The 2025 Academy Awards will be held on March 2.

If you believe, as I do, that without truth, there will never be meaningful reconciliation with indigenous people, then please pass this post on to as many people as you can.

Fact-checking the claim that Sugarcane uncovered ‘a pattern of infanticide'

Nina Green

January 24, 2025

Sugarcane was nominated for an Oscar in the feature documentary category on January 23. The winner will be announced on March 2.

Since the claim in Sugarcane that 'the ongoing investigation' at the former St. Joseph's Indian Residential School in Williams Lake, BC, 'uncovered a pattern of infanticide' is completely false, the film is clearly ineligible for an Oscar as a documentary.

A detailed fact check of Sugarcane is attached to this email [see below].

As the attached fact check shows, there are errors large and small throughout Sugarcane, but most importantly, Sugarcane's primary claim that 'a pattern of infanticide' has been uncovered at St Joseph's is entirely unsupported in the film. Sugarcane provides no verifiable evidence of a single case of infanticide in which a baby was killed by being thrown into the school's incinerator.

In fact, the long-time Indian activist who leads the so-called 'investigation' in Sugarcane, Charlene Belleau (born 1953), attended St Joseph's herself from Grade Five to middle school, and stated to the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP) in 1993 that she had a positive experience there, as did her mother and grandmother, a fact which she deliberately fails to disclose in Sugarcane.

Moreover, during all her own appearances on screen in Sugarcane, Charlene Belleau never says that she has any personal knowledge of infanticide at St Joseph's. If the chief 'investigator, who lived at the school for years, cannot produce any personal knowledge whatever of infanticide, why on earth would the co-directors of Sugarcane proclaim to the world that Belleau's 'investigation' 'uncovered a pattern of infanticide'?

Moreover, the hundreds of people who would have testified that there was no infanticide at St Joseph's while they were there as students, or as adults working at the school, were not allowed to appear in the film to contradict Charlene Belleau's false claim that her investigation had uncovered a pattern of infanticide.

These include Charlene Belleau's husband, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Steve Belleau; Charlene Belleau's brother- and sister-in-law, Dave and Marilyn Belleau; Chief Willie Sellars' father, who attended St Joseph's; former Chief Bev Sellars, who attended St Joseph's at the same time as Charlene Belleau; former Chief Rick Gilbert, who attended St Joseph's; Charlene Belleau's siblings and her many other relatives who attended St Joseph's, as well as the literally hundreds of other surviving former students and former workers at St Joseph's who - had they been allowed to appear in Sugarcane - would have had to testify that they could offer no evidence whatever of infanticide at the school, and that in fact they knew that it had never happened because they had lived and worked at St Joseph's during the years in question, and had seen absolutely no evidence of it.

Had any journalist during the past year since Sugarcane premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024 conducted an interview with Charlene Belleau, it would have gone like this:

Journalist: So Charlene, what evidence do you personally have of babies being fathered by priests and tossed into the St Joseph's incinerator?

Charlene Belleau: Well, actually I don't have any. I never saw anything of the kind. In fact I had a positive experience there, as did my mother and grandmother, as I told the RCAP hearing on 9 March 1993.

Journalist: Well, what about your husband, former RCMP officer Steve Belleau? How many babies did he see thrown into the incinerator?

Charlene Belleau: None.

Journalist: Really? OK. So what about your brother- and sister-in-law, Dave and Marilyn Belleau? They must have seen babies fathered by priests tossed into the incinerator?

Charlene Belleau: No, they didn't see anything like that. In fact my brother-in-law Dave Belleau contributed to a lovely student newspaper about St Joseph's called My Heart Is Glad. You can find it online.

Journalist: And Chief Willie Sellars' father? What did he see?

Charlene Belleau: He didn't see anything. No babies thrown into incinerators. He would have spoken up long ago if he'd seen anything like that.

Journalist: Well surely former Chief Bev Sellars, who attended St Joseph's at the same time you did, saw some babies being put in shoeboxes and dumped into the incinerator?

Charlene Belleau: No, Bev didn't see anything like that. She wrote a detailed account of St Joseph's in her autobiography They Called Me Number One, and never mentioned anything about babies in incinerators.

Journalist: Well surely former Chief Rick Gilbert saw a few babies being tossed into the incinerator?

Charlene Belleau: No, actually, he didn't. Rick made the absurd claim that his mother was kidnapped and raped by a priest, but he didn't say anything about babies in incinerators.

Journalist: This is very surprising considering the claim made in Sugarcane that you uncovered 'a pattern of infanticide' in your investigation. Didn't anyone who is still living see a single baby tossed into the St Joseph's incinerator?

Charlene Belleau: Surprising as you find it, it's the truth. Of the hundreds of surviving former students and people who worked at the school, I wasn't able to find a single one who could testify in Sugarcane to having seen a baby put into the school's incinerator. With one exception, of course. My relative Antoinette Archie (born 1939), who hadn't been at St Joseph's for years, somehow managed to get there on the night of August 16th, 1959, deliver her own baby, put him in the incinerator, and leave the school. She went to jail for a year for it. But that's the only case I know of. And Antoinette's baby wasn't fathered by a priest. Her baby was the son of Ray Peters who, like Antoinette, was Indigenous.

Journalist: Well, Charlene, considering the complete absence of evidence to support your claim of having uncovered 'a pattern of infanticide' at St Joseph's, I'm at a loss to understand why you're doing this investigation?

Charlene Belleau: Well, the federal government was generous enough to give us $8 million dollars of Canadian taxpayer money, so how could we turn that down? And of course, as I said years ago, I'm on a mission. I played a clip from one of my earlier speeches in Sugarcane, and I think it makes my motives very clear:

You know, our community has been just screwed around enough by everybody, and we're not going to go through it again. I don't give a shit if it's the Oblates, the government, or whoever. You're gonna goddam well be accountable, and we're gonna start now.

I've lived up to that promise (or was it a threat?).

Journalist: Yes, Charlene, I have to admit you really have lived up to it.

Nina Green

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Please take the time to download and read the detailed PDF document below that carefully and comprehensively proves that “a pattern of infanticide” was uncovered is totally false.

(After pressing the Download button, search for the PDF file in your download folder, if it does not instantly appear.)

Sugarcane Fact Check 7 Feb 2025 447KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you have difficulty accessing it, you can also read an earlier version of this PDF in ordinary text mode at Woke Watch Canada :

Please also take a moment to complain to both the National Geographic and the American Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for promoting a fictional piece of political propaganda masquerading as a truthful documentary about Canadian and American Indian Residential Schools.

National Geographic contact: https://helpcenter.nationalgeographic.com/s/contactsupport

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences contact: https://www.oscars.org/contact