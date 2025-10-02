On the other side of the paywall, gifted editorial writer and retired provincial judge Brian Giesbrecht carefully but passionately dissects how Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is using indigenous consultation as a veto against a national pipeline accord, potentially sabotaging the Canadian economy and reinforcing elite power.

This veto, which would give each of the 634 Indian Bands, some with a minuscule population, an effective veto over any project near their reserves, is based on the notion that indigenous people have a right to control all Crown land. However, as Giesbrecht shows, this claim is legally unfounded and could lead to economic suicide for the country.