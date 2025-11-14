John Carpay’s article argues that true reconciliation in Canada requires equality before the law, not race-based privilege. He criticizes the media for spreading unproven claims about the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which led to violence and vandalism. Carpay also opposes race-based laws and practices, such as closing public parks to non-Indigenous Canadians, as they hinder reconciliation.​

Kamloops IRS students Archives Deschâtelets-NDC