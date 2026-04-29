Retired psychiatrist Brian Talarico and retired cultural anthropologist, yours truly, authored the following condensed version of an earlier piece on the same topic ( see False memory syndrome, mass hysteria, and rent seeking drive indigenous grievances. Canada Free Press. September 21, 2025).

We continue to argue that the discovery of remains at the Kamloops Indian Residential School is based on false memories and sensationalism, similar to the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. Our central claim is that historical records do not support the widespread reports of abuse and murder, and that financial compensation is no solution to healing. Instead, we advocate for a different approach to addressing historical trauma and promoting resilience.

Hymie

Hymie Rubenstein and Brian Talarico

Juno News

December 27, 2025

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School

In August 2024, one of us — retired psychiatrist Dr. Brian Talarico — visited the long shuttered Indian Residential School on British Columbia’s Kamloops Indian Reserve.

Two young men were hanging about, offering to show visitors around. They told factually unsupported stories about the school designed to elicit sympathy and money from visitors. They matter-of-factly told Talarico that the school’s Catholic priests pushed a child off the third-floor fire escape to the ground below, that the priests routinely impregnated aboriginal girls, followed by the incineration of their babies in the school boiler or drowned them in the adjoining Thompson River.

The former school is located across the river from downtown Kamloops and adjacent to the main highway running to northern BC. It employed local aboriginals as teachers and other staff. During the years of school operation, there were no reports of missing or murdered children.

None of this prevented horrific stories of residential school murders from being shouted from the rooftops following the May 27, 2021 announcement from the Kamloops Indian Band that the remains of 215 children who were students of the local boarding school had been found.\