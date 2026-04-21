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Hymie Rubenstein writes, “Mark Carney’s widely reported January 21 speech to global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was full of irony.”

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

February 3, 2026

Source: Adobe Stock

Mark Carney’s widely reported January 21, 2026 speech to global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was full of irony, at least according to an opinion piece by Niigaan Sinclair, a professor of native studies at the University of Manitoba and a strident indigenous issues columnist with the Winnipeg Free Press.

Once more, his chauvinism on all things indigenous was on display in his fanciful explanation of Carney’s words, a distorted and mythological rant about past and present aboriginal beliefs and behaviour.

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In fact, it was mercantilism, an ancient economic system based on central government control and trade protectionism, both meant to accumulate wealth, primarily in the form of precious metals like gold, that brought the Europeans to the New World.

As for Canada’s indigenous inhabitants, a desire for trade goods, especially advanced European weaponry, was why they generally welcomed their European visitors with open arms.