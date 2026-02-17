In Part 2 of this three-part opinion piece, outstanding researcher and writer Michelle Stirling criticizes APTN’s “Dismantling Denialism” for perpetuating the narrative of 215 children’s deaths at Kamloops Indian Residential School without evidence. She argues that the prevailing narrative presented in the APTN video demonstrates a lack of self-awareness and fails to address discrepancies in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s records. She also rightly questions the motives behind the narrative and the heavy and growing financial burden it places on Canadian taxpayers.

Part 1 was posted here two days ago:

Michelle Stirling

December 26, 2025

Continued from previous post published here yesterday … Article contains screenshots from the show.

Aside from all the above-noted damage, the accusations of such heinous crimes allegedly committed by Catholics and Christians is posthumous defamation of the thousands of dedicated Catholic and other Christian priests, clergy, nuns, administrators and staff. Only avid lovers of history, like me, and a handful of others, are standing up in their defence. Somehow, the 20 million Catholics and Christians of Canada are silent – shell-shocked by the atrocity propaganda, unable to grasp that there is, to date, no evidence.

Father Noonan with the boys at Kamloops Indian Residential School.

APTN’s “Dismantling Denialism” show has other touches of astounding lack of self-awareness. Niigaan Sinclair, also a University of Manitoba professor and journalist says of so-called ‘deniers’ like Widdowson that one should not engage with them because “Why would we want to engage a person who wants to yell “fire” in a crowded theater when there is no “fire”?

This is the point of Widdowson’s mission. The Kamloops Band yelled “fire” in a crowded theatre when, to date, there is no “fire,” no remains, and not even a list of names of the children alleged to be missing and murdered, lying in the orchard. Widdowson is looking for the sparks that started the nation-wide, then global fire.

And what can be more amusing that the interview with Raymond Frogner, Chief Archivist of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation wherein he complains that Widdowson stepped on the “stones of our turtle” – the turtle which stands for “Debwewin” or “truth” in the Seven Grandfather Teachings.[6]

The video shows that Widdowson did not step on the turtle, nor had she “trodden on our herbal medicine garden which we use for ceremony,” as Frogner claimed.

And speaking of “truth” how is it that James MacRae, former attorney general of Manitoba, has written of the many errors on the NCTR Memorial Banner which allegedly names children who died AT Indian Residential Schools, but lists those who died of unrelated causes in unrelated places such as:

Some drowned or died in fires while home for the holidays.

Some died in hospital of illness or injury.

Some were killed in accidents in their home communities.

Some, like Willard Frank William, lived full lives. He died in 2019 at age 85, yet his name also appeared on the register.

How did this happen?[7]

Clearly APTN is not investigating anything. They are running a PR racket for the NCTR.

Sean Carleton mansplains, as part of his rationale as to why no digging to date… “They don’t want to disturb the dead.”

What dead?

Raymond Frogner said he’s been going over the files in the archive for 15 years. Surely he has a list of some or all of the phantom 215 children who went missing from the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Remember, these children are some of the most documented in Canada. They came from Indian bands where they were listed on the Treaty Roll, they were admitted to the school with a voluntarily signed admission form from their parents, which was approved at the Department of Indian Affairs (DIA) in Ottawa. There were specific quarterly and annual attendance records issued to the DIA, and the student stipend was only paid to the school by the government if the student was in attendance (with some leniency for days away for harvest or trapline work). The schools were regularly visited by Department of Indian Affairs inspectors, doctors, nurses, dentists and family, if in close enough proximity. Many of the staff, especially in the latter days of operation were Indigenous and likely related to some of the students; in fact, the local band and council were operating most of the schools in the last 20-30 years of their operation! The Roman Catholic priests and nuns by that time played more of a figurehead role – a priest for services and a nun for counselling or as a guide in the kitchen.

You want accessible records about Kamloops? Don’t ask the tax-funded multi-million-dollar NCTR. They’ll find a way to make it difficult. Go to Indian Residential School Records – and read about the problem with not doing a previous land use review, before issuing world shattering falsehoods about 215 murdered children.[8] Check out the actual death certificates of some 500 children, something you won’t find posted on the NCTR site.[9] Ask yourself why this one diligent citizen (who is not Widdowson), aided by a few supporters, can provide accurate historical information, while the tax-funded NCTR is worried about a courageous, concerned citizen – Widdowson - asking questions and maybe having the NCTR turtle and herb garden being trodden on…

The ‘genocide’ activists want you to believe Indigenous bands and councils committed heinous crimes against their own children – while falsely blaming it on, in this case, the Roman Catholic Church.

So much for the “Debwewin,” Raymond Frogner.

“Truth is represented by the turtle as he was here during the creation of Earth and carries the teachings of life on his back. The turtle lives life in a slow and meticulous manner because he understands the importance of both the journey and the destination. Truth is to know all of these things. Apply faith and trust in your teachings. Show honor and sincerity in all that you say and do. Understand your place in this life and apply that understanding in the way that you walk. Be true to yourself and all other things.”

In the APTN documentary, Frogner also says of Widdowson’s very simple mission, which was turned into a circus by the mob, “It was disrespectful and it was deliberately confrontational.”

What’s disrespectful is that Canadian taxpayers, lined up at food banks and unable to pay the mortgage or rent on time are on the hook for millions and billions of dollars attached to this phantom genocide, and the collateral damage, and there are no plain answers forthcoming, despite millions spent, supposedly to secure accurate historical answers.

As Blacklocks reports, crucial files about the Kamloops $12 million have been sealed.[10] Leah Gazan, who has not been Debwewin with Canadians, about her own family history related to Indian Residential Schools,[11] continues to demand that the Criminal Code be changed to fine and jail people like Widdowson and me who challenge the “215” narrative.

https://www.blacklocks.ca/feds-seal-215-graves-records/

What have you got to hide, Orange Shirt people? And whatever happened to your much vaunted Seven Grandfather Teachings? Do you just refer to them to try and humiliate non-Indigenous people with unpronounceable words…but you don’t really follow what Grandfather said you should do?[12] Act with humility, honesty, bravery, wisdom, truth, respect, love.

APTN’s “Dismantling Denialism” merely confirms that something has gone way off the rails with both the ‘truth’ and the ‘reconciliation’ process. And it is not Frances Widdowson.

The altar of Canada’s decolonialization – the new religion which cannot be questioned.

