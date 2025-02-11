Please find below a lightly edited version of an important piece written by Rodney Clifton about a generally neglected feature of Canada’s Indian Residential School, namely the preoccupation with:

… admonishing the Canadian churches involved with Canada’s Indian Residential Schools. These churches have not spoken out in support of the missionaries they commissioned to work in these schools, people who poured their lives into their work, and who have been wrongly accused of abusing and murdering residential school children.