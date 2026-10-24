REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
2d

Just try doing that with your mom-and-pop business...they'd have you in jail by tonight.

Reply
Share
Rick McIntosh's avatar
Rick McIntosh
2d

No timely audit, no timely distribution of federal funds…

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture