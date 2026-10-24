Regular readers will have noticed I’ve been posting nearly two pieces a day since October 15, thanks to a backlog of excellent articles and videos, a practice that will continue into the early new year. After that, I’ll be more selective about posting previously published material to maximize each piece’s readership.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, most of Canada’s Indian Bands are not complying with a federal law that requires them to disclose financial records, with only 45% of reports received for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Department of Indigenous Services acknowledges enforcement issues and is studying how to proceed. The First Nations Financial Transparency Act, passed in 2013, mandates public disclosure of accounts, but under the Justin Trudeau government, actual enforcement lapsed after 2015.

As usual, different strokes for different folks under our country’s retrogressive race- and ethnicity-based treatment of its citizens.

But this may begin to backfire if the Conservative Party gains power in B.C. in today’s election.

Brief excerpts from the Blacklock’s Reporter story appear below.

​Staff

Blacklock’s Reporter

Most First Nations are in breach of a federal law and Federal Court ruling that mandate disclosure of financial records, new Department of Indigenous Services figures show. “The law is still in effect,” said Senator Clément Gignac (Que.), who expressed frustration with federal managers’ lack of enforcement.

“There are currently 578 non self-governing First Nations, all of which are required to submit annual audited financial statements,” the department wrote in a submission to the Senate national finance committee. “This requirement along with a schedule of revenue and expenses by activity is set out in their funding agreements with the department.”

“As of March 31 for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the department received 45 percent of the financial reports,” said the submission Main Estimates. “Indigenous Services Canada recognizes some First Nations, especially small or remote communities, face administrative and financial capacity issues including limited access to private auditing services. These constraints can affect their ability to provide audited financial statements to their members in accordance with First Nations’ financial administration laws.

The department said it subsidized accounting fees by First Nations to “help offset the costs of annual audits and other professional services.” No reason was given for the poor compliance rate. The figures were newly tabled in response to requests by the committee at a hearing last April 22.

Parliament in 2013 passed the First Nations Financial Transparency Actmandating public disclosure of accounts. Enforcement lapsed after 2015, the committee was told.

A federal judge last November 20 [2025] upheld a complaint by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation that Alberta’s Frog Lake First Nation improperly concealed records from members. The Federation had sought details of spending “including bank account numbers, budgets, loan details, individual employees’ salaries, amounts of per capita distributions made to members, private internal projects such as research on land claims and development of the First Nation’s membership and election code, legal fees and investments made into private corporations.”

Senator Gignac, former National Bank chief economist, told the April 22 hearing the Government of Canada had no choice but to follow the law. “The Federal Court gave you 30 days to provide the information,” he said.

Annual spending by the Department of Indigenous Services and separate Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations combined totals $36 billion, by official estimate.

By Staff