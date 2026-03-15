Federal consultations find widespread concern about oversight of Indigenous contracting program
Even The Globe and Mail, a publication that leans left on social and cultural issues and claiming it’s the country’s most-followed print and online daily newspaper, has reported on a fraud-infested indigenous contracting programme, as brief excerpts from this December 19 piece show.
The G&M reported that two years of federal hearings revealed widespread concern about the indigenous contracting program, particularly the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB). Indigenous leaders expressed distrust in the government’s spending figures and raised concerns about the joint-venture component, alleging that non-indigenous partners exploit indigenous businesses for contract wins.
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This is more evidence, if it was even needed, about a lack of government oversight and accountability requirements when it comes to spending on indigenous programmes, among other issues.
Federal consultations find widespread concern about oversight of Indigenous contracting program
Bill Curry (Ottawa Bureau Chief) and Tom Cardoso
The Globe and Mail
December 19, 2025
Two years of federal hearings involving hundreds of Indigenous leaders found widespread concern about a program that aims to direct more than a billion dollars a year in government contracts to Indigenous companies.
Ottawa set a target in 2021 that it would award at least five per cent of the value of federal contracts to businesses owned and operated by First Nations, Inuit, or Métis peoples.
This marked a major expansion of the goals of a related program called the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business, or PSIB, which supported the flow of contracts to companies listed on a federally run Indigenous Business Directory.
In a pair of reports released Friday afternoon by Indigenous Services Canada, the government says $1.24-billion, or 6.1 per cent of all eligible contracts, went to Indigenous businesses.
The PSIB allows non-Indigenous companies to qualify for contracts set aside for Indigenous companies under the program, provided they are part of a joint venture with an Indigenous company.
The goal of the policy is to help grow the Indigenous partner company.
A Globe investigation published in March found the government ignored decades of internal and external warnings about the PSIB. This allowed companies with minimal staff and very little separation from their larger, non-Indigenous partners to flourish and win contracts earmarked for Indigenous businesses.
One of the two reports released Friday found that concerns about the joint ventures are widely held.
The report, titled Transformative Indigenous Procurement Strategy (TIPS): what we learned, is based on two years of consultations between 2022 and 2024 that involved more than 50 “engagement sessions” and over 20 conferences.
Specifically, [engagement session] respondents said non-Indigenous partners use Indigenous businesses to help win contracts with little input or financial benefit going to the Indigenous partner. They added that joint-venture partners do not always share a commitment to Indigenous community benefit and social outcomes, and tend to “limit opportunities for financial gain by leading the operations and giving little power to the Indigenous partner to execute contracts or lead bids.”
The consultation findings are consistent with the results of a federal audit of the PSIB.
Released in the fall, the audit found numerous problems related to a lack of oversight measures for preventing fraud and misuse.
They found that 68 per cent of cases had missing or incomplete verification documents.
The relationship between the state and indigenous governance inspires a rent seeking orgy of lawyers, contractors and consultants, all under the complacent eyes of bureaucrats following the lead of the Jacobin politicians spending other people's money with reckless abandon.
While this blog does it's very best to turn this instance of inadequate government administration into a racial issue, the evidence shows that there's nothing inherently racial about ripping off government programs.
The GST in one of many examples:
When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in 1991, the estimated amount of fraud and tax evasion varied significantly depending on the reporting source and the specific type of activity being measured:
Total Initial Fraud Estimates: Criminals were estimated to have defrauded the government of well over $1 billion in GST refunds between the tax's introduction in 1991 and roughly 2002.
Government Reporting Change: Prior to 1995, the federal government reported the extent of GST fraud annually.
Later, officials began classifying fraudulent payouts as "debt owing" rather than "losses" until all collection efforts were exhausted, which critics argued concealed the true scale of the problem.
Underground Economy Estimates: Studies from the early 1990s estimated the size of Canada's underground economy at 4.2% to 4.5% of GDP.
In 1992, one analysis suggested that the GST may have encouraged enough "off-the-books" activity to cause an estimated $2.3 billion in lost tax revenue for that year alone.
Specific High-Profile Scams:
Auto Fraud Rings: A complex scam involving fake automobile sales in Ontario, which began in the late 1990s, was initially linked to $20 million in fraud but later revealed to have cost the government $50 million.
Carousel Schemes: These "missing trader" schemes—where goods are circulated through entities that claim credits but never remit the tax—have been a persistent issue since the GST's inception.
-ai