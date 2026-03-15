Even The Globe and Mail, a publication that leans left on social and cultural issues and claiming it’s the country’s most-followed print and online daily newspaper, has reported on a fraud-infested indigenous contracting programme, as brief excerpts from this December 19 piece show.

The G&M reported that two years of federal hearings revealed widespread concern about the indigenous contracting program, particularly the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB). Indigenous leaders expressed distrust in the government’s spending figures and raised concerns about the joint-venture component, alleging that non-indigenous partners exploit indigenous businesses for contract wins.

This is more evidence, if it was even needed, about a lack of government oversight and accountability requirements when it comes to spending on indigenous programmes, among other issues.

Indigenous leaders say non-Indigenous partners use their businesses to win contracts, with little benefit going to them. SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Bill Curry (Ottawa Bureau Chief) and Tom Cardoso

The Globe and Mail

December 19, 2025

Two years of federal hearings involving hundreds of Indigenous leaders found widespread concern about a program that aims to direct more than a billion dollars a year in government contracts to Indigenous companies.

Ottawa set a target in 2021 that it would award at least five per cent of the value of federal contracts to businesses owned and operated by First Nations, Inuit, or Métis peoples.

This marked a major expansion of the goals of a related program called the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business, or PSIB, which supported the flow of contracts to companies listed on a federally run Indigenous Business Directory.

In a pair of reports released Friday afternoon by Indigenous Services Canada, the government says $1.24-billion, or 6.1 per cent of all eligible contracts, went to Indigenous businesses.

The PSIB allows non-Indigenous companies to qualify for contracts set aside for Indigenous companies under the program, provided they are part of a joint venture with an Indigenous company.

The goal of the policy is to help grow the Indigenous partner company.

A Globe investigation published in March found the government ignored decades of internal and external warnings about the PSIB. This allowed companies with minimal staff and very little separation from their larger, non-Indigenous partners to flourish and win contracts earmarked for Indigenous businesses.

One of the two reports released Friday found that concerns about the joint ventures are widely held.

The report, titled Transformative Indigenous Procurement Strategy (TIPS): what we learned, is based on two years of consultations between 2022 and 2024 that involved more than 50 “engagement sessions” and over 20 conferences.

Specifically, [engagement session] respondents said non-Indigenous partners use Indigenous businesses to help win contracts with little input or financial benefit going to the Indigenous partner. They added that joint-venture partners do not always share a commitment to Indigenous community benefit and social outcomes, and tend to “limit opportunities for financial gain by leading the operations and giving little power to the Indigenous partner to execute contracts or lead bids.”

The consultation findings are consistent with the results of a federal audit of the PSIB.

Released in the fall, the audit found numerous problems related to a lack of oversight measures for preventing fraud and misuse.

They found that 68 per cent of cases had missing or incomplete verification documents.