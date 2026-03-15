REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
3h

The relationship between the state and indigenous governance inspires a rent seeking orgy of lawyers, contractors and consultants, all under the complacent eyes of bureaucrats following the lead of the Jacobin politicians spending other people's money with reckless abandon.

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Russell Banta's avatar
Russell Banta
5h

While this blog does it's very best to turn this instance of inadequate government administration into a racial issue, the evidence shows that there's nothing inherently racial about ripping off government programs.

The GST in one of many examples:

When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in 1991, the estimated amount of fraud and tax evasion varied significantly depending on the reporting source and the specific type of activity being measured:

Total Initial Fraud Estimates: Criminals were estimated to have defrauded the government of well over $1 billion in GST refunds between the tax's introduction in 1991 and roughly 2002.

Government Reporting Change: Prior to 1995, the federal government reported the extent of GST fraud annually.

Later, officials began classifying fraudulent payouts as "debt owing" rather than "losses" until all collection efforts were exhausted, which critics argued concealed the true scale of the problem.

Underground Economy Estimates: Studies from the early 1990s estimated the size of Canada's underground economy at 4.2% to 4.5% of GDP.

In 1992, one analysis suggested that the GST may have encouraged enough "off-the-books" activity to cause an estimated $2.3 billion in lost tax revenue for that year alone.

Specific High-Profile Scams:

Auto Fraud Rings: A complex scam involving fake automobile sales in Ontario, which began in the late 1990s, was initially linked to $20 million in fraud but later revealed to have cost the government $50 million.

Carousel Schemes: These "missing trader" schemes—where goods are circulated through entities that claim credits but never remit the tax—have been a persistent issue since the GST's inception.

-ai

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